William Bella completes the agility test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

With the 2021 AFL season all done and dusted, attention now turns to next year.

Who will your club select on draft night? When can your team pick up a delisted free agent?

Check out all the key draft and list lodgement dates below.

Wednesday 3 November at 9.00am – AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (1) Commences



Tuesday 9 November at 5.00pm – AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (1) Closes



Wednesday 10 November by 2.00pm – List Lodgement (2); Final date for Player Request to be Removed from List and Out of Contract Listed AFL Primary List Players Draft Nomination Form and Player Request for Removal from List Form Lodged with AFL



Thursday 11 November at 9.00am – AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (2) Commences



Monday 15 November by 5.00pm – AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (2) Closes

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Closes –Selections Only



Wednesday 17 November by 3.00pm – Delisted Primary List Draft Nomination Form Lodgement; Non–Retained Rookie Players NAB AFL Draft Nomination Form Lodgement; Players Not Registered or Played for 3 years Rookie List Form lodgement; International Players Inclusion on Rookie List Form Lodgement; AFL Father-Son Bidding Nominations lodged with AFL

NAB AFL Draft Nominations close



Wednesday 24 November at 7.10pm – Round 1 - NAB AFL Draft Selection Meeting including Father/Son, Academy, NGA Players Bidding



Thursday 25 November at 5.45pm to 6:30pm – Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period – Selections Only



Thursday 25 November at 7.00pm – Round 2 to completion - NAB AFL Draft Selection Meeting



Thursday 25 November at 10.00pm – Rookie Upgrade Period opens; AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (3) commences



Thursday 25 November at 11.00pm – Rookie Upgrade Period closes; AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (3) closes



Friday 26 November at 10.00am – AFL Club List Lodgement (3)



Friday 26 November at 12.00-12:30pm – Pre-Selected Rookies; NSW and Queensland Eligible Pre-Selected Rookie Player Nominations Lodged; Father-Son

Pre-Selected Rookie Player Nominations Lodged; Academy Pre-Selected Rookie Player Nominations Lodged; NGA Pre-Selected Rookie Player Nominations Lodged

Note: These nominations remain confidential until announced between NAB AFL Pre-Season/Rookie Draft



Friday 26 November at 3.00pm – NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft Selection Meeting



Friday 26 November at 3.15pm – Notification of Pre-Selected Rookies Nominated on Friday 26 November by 12.30pm if not selected in the NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft



Friday 26 November at 3.20pm – NAB AFL Rookie Draft Selection Meeting



Monday 29 November by 4.00pm – Final AFL Club List Lodgement