The top-10 draft picks model their new jumpers during the 2016 NAB AFL Draft at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion. Picture: Michael Willson

GOLD Coast will continue to look at pushing up the NAB AFL Draft order from selection No.3, with pick swaps the wildcard that could shape the early stages of how the draft could play out.

While North Melbourne is locked in at No.1 after batting away mega-deals for the prized spot, Greater Western Sydney has been open to offers for pick two if the right deal presents.

The Suns, who will use just their top pick at the national draft given their tight list, are among the clubs interested in nudging up the board by using extra picks to tempt the Giants back.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Gold Coast recruiting manager Kall Burns told AFL.com.au's Road to the Draft podcast the Suns had looked at moving up the draft to ensure they get first crack at the draft pool with the Roos expected to grab Jason Horne-Francis.

"Absolutely it's something we'd consider. We're open to all scenarios leading into the draft and that's something we're exploring as well as trading back, you could potentially look at that as well," Burns said.

"You analyse all scenarios and what's going to be best for your football club."

Clubs have also expressed interest in moving up to take on the Suns' spot at No.3, but Burns said shifting back would be less likely given the groupings of the talent in the top area of the draft.

"This year we believe there's multiple layers within probably the first round. We feel it may drop off a little bit earlier than previous years and then become really even. It's a really even draft as a few other recruiters have alluded to," he said.

"I think it would be unlikely that we would trade back – we'd be open to it – [but] trading up is something that is of interest to us and we've discussed that but if that doesn't go ahead then we're happy selecting at three."

CAL TWOMEY'S OCTOBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranked

Adelaide (pick No.4), Hawthorn (No.5) and Richmond (No.7) have been interested in also pushing up the board in the top-10, with the Crows also linked to a possible shift down the order by splitting their earliest pick for multiple selections.

The potential for pick swaps on the night – the window for pre-draft trades closes on Monday, November 15 – means the order of the top 10 remains in flux as the event draws closer.

Midfielder Finn Callaghan is a target of clubs trying to get up the board, and as AFL.com.au reported last month the classy left-footer is one of the four in consideration for the Giants, alongside Mac Andrew, Josh Gibcus and Josh Rachele.

Rachele has been linked to the Crows, as has Josh Sinn, with South Australian Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and West Australian Matthew Johnson the potential late bolters within the top-10 after impressive finishes to the season.