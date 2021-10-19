Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

HE IS the draft prospect with all the buzz who has had 20 club interviews this season. So where does Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera end up at the NAB AFL Draft next month?

The potential top-15 pick, who is the nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin, joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss his ambitions of continuing his family's football legacy and why three clubs in particular land as possible landing spots.

Plus, hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards dissect all the latest draft news and whispers as draft boards take shape following the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

In this week's episode...

3:00 – Where does Combine record breaker Leek Alleer get picked?

6:00 – How will the Saints match bids on their Next Generation Academy players?

9:45 – Will Brisbane's upcoming father-son Will Ashcroft next year change the club's draft plans this season?

11:10 – Why Fremantle already loom as a big winner at this year's draft.

17:30 – South Australian wingman Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera joins the show to discuss his season and draft hopes.

19:20 – The "pretty special" ending to Wanganeen-Milera's season.

21:15 – How the fast-footed prospect has made opposition players look silly at times this year.

25:50 – The latest on his injury that kept him out of the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

27:30 – Wanganeen-Milera describes the influence of Gavin Wanganeen and father and former Saint Terry Milera on his career.

31:00 – St Kilda, Port Adelaide, Essendon… which club would Wanganeen-Milera want to go to?