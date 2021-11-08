Jordan Clark puts in the work over the off-season at Fremantle. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE forward Sam Sturt has lifted his running loads during a series of off-season sessions that Dockers' players have coordinated in recent weeks.

Sturt, who has been restricted to four games in his past two seasons, had been running on the Dockers' weight-bearing Alter-G treadmill after knee surgery in May.

But the talented 21-year-old has graduated to the track and completed a running session at the Dockers' Cockburn base on Monday morning as teammates trained in small groups around him.

The skilful medium forward, who also missed most of 2020 with a serious ankle injury, is rated highly by coach Justin Longmuir and shapes as a virtual recruit for the Dockers in 2022 if he can remain fit.

Josh Treacy (left) and Will Brodie (right) train during the off-season. Picture: Fremantle FC

Fremantle's recent sessions have been voluntary, with players working in groups of three during the off-season to stay fit and maintain touch.

Several of the small groups came together at Fremantle's Cockburn base on Monday where they did a mix of running, ball skills, tackling, short sprints and groundball work.

Bailey Banfield and Liam Henry complete a running session during the off-season. Picture: Fremantle FC

The sessions have also given recruits Will Brodie and Jordan Clark the chance to work with new teammates and make an early impression.

Brodie teamed up with Josh Treacy and Lloyd Meek for most of his work on Monday, while Clark hit the track with Hayden Young and Heath Chapman, who have each emerged from their own injury battles in 2021.

Among the other Dockers training were Caleb Serong, Michael Frederick, Sam Switkowski, Connor Blakely, Liam Henry, Mitchell Crowden, Nathan O'Driscoll and Bailey Banfield.

Travel opportunities have been limited for the Dockers given Western Australia's border arrangements, and the club's large contingent of players from outside the State have not been able to return home.

Michael Frederick trains during the off-season. Picture: Fremantle FC

Several young Dockers, including Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and club champion Sean Darcy, have spoken about the benefit of training in groups during last year's off-season, which was completed under similar travel restrictions.

Across the country, former Docker Adam Cerra was putting in the work at his new club, running laps around Carlton's home ground with new teammate Liam Stocker.

Adam Cerra and Liam Stocker train during the off-season in November 2021. Picture: Carlton FC

Cerra requested a trade to the Blues after the 2021 season, and was traded for pick No.6.