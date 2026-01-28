With increased midfield time on the cards for Tom McCarthy, he's a must have in any Fantasy side

Tom McCarthy at West Coast pre-season training in November, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is West Coast.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 18th

Top three averaging players: Tom McCarthy (83.5), Jack Graham (82.7), Liam Baker (79.4)

Biggest price increase: Tom McCarthy (+$383,000)

Biggest price drop: Jayden Hunt (-$240,000)

List changes

IN

Sam Allen (No.29 draft pick), Willem Duursma (No.1 draft pick), Cooper Duff-Tytler (No.4 draft pick), Josh Lindsay (No.19 draft pick), Finlay Macrae (SSP), Deven Robertson (SSP), Fred Rodriguez (Rookie Draft), Harry Schoenberg (SSP), Brandon Starcevich (trade, Brisbane), Tylah Williams (No.39 draft pick, Academy), Tylar Young (trade, Richmond)

OUT

Oscar Allen (free agent, Brisbane), Campbell Chesser (trade, Carlton), Jayden Hunt (retired), Callum Jamieson (delisted), Coen Livingstone (delisted), Jeremy McGovern (retired), Jack Petruccelle (delisted), Loch Rawlinson (delisted), Liam Ryan (trade, St Kilda), Dom Sheed (retired)

Fixture watch

The Eagles have a favourable run to start the season. From round one until their round 15 mid-season bye, they play just one red team on the Scale of Hardness (GWS in round 10) and have half-a-dozen green teams.

This makes starting West Coast players positive, especially as most relevant players are likely to be cash cows or those to make a quick buck out of in the first half of the season. North Melbourne in round two could be a good opportunity for the bargain players to pop a score that may help boost their cash generation.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Tom McCarthy (DEF, $876,000) was picked up by the Eagles in last year's mid-season draft and it didn't take long for the 25-year-old to crack into the team, playing off half-back. McCarthy made his debut in round 14, collecting 31 disposals, six marks and scoring 101. He was entrusted with kick-in duties, playing on from all 10 opportunities. A Fantasy legend was born! His average of 83.5 was the best for all West Coast players and he topped their money earner table, adding $383,000. An evolved DEF/MID role beckons after finishing the season getting some midfield clock in the final three matches.

Track their pre-season

A 30 per cent discount on the price of Elliot Yeo (MID, $667,000) makes him someone to monitor in the lead up to round one. The dual All-Australian suffered ankle syndesmosis and knee injuries during a pre-season training session and required a second round of surgery on his ankle in May, thus missing the 2025 season. This was off the back of a return to form the previous year, averaging 90.9, his best since he went at 106.1 and 101.9 in 2018 and 2019. There's plenty of value priced at 63.6. Can he make some quick cash?

Elliot Yeo celebrates a goal during the R22 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Ninja Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

We can find a few rookie-priced Eagles that could be profitable cash cows in 2026. Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000) was taken at pick 19 in last year's Draft and will be a fantastic selection if he can slot into the 23 with a half-back role. He earned All-Australian selection off the back of his 22 disposals, four marks and 75 Fantasy points at the Under-18 Championships.

Making a move West from the Lions, Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000) is hoping opportunity will present at West Coast. He's almost basement priced off the back of his four games as sub last season and limited chance to crack into the back-to-back premiers' team. His VFL numbers are elite with averages of 102, 98, 114 and 108 in the last four years.

Draft sleeper

Is a third-year breakout on the cards for Harley Reid (MID, $700,000)? There were signs late in the season when he posted 103 and 117 in rounds 18 and 19, the first Fantasy tons of his career. The former No.1 draft pick is the first magnet on the board in West Coast's midfield and if there's some team and individual improvement, he should smash through his 66.7 average that he's achieved in each of his first two seasons. If you're playing a deep Draft league – or starting a Keeper or Dynasty league – Reid will offer some value in the later rounds.

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during the R19 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Custom stat star

If you're changing the scoring system in Fantasy Draft, you're adding extra points goals, right? If your league commissioner is using the custom scoring, Jake Waterman (FWD, $755,000) would be a target if goals are worth extra points. He booted 17 goals from his eight games with 63 per cent shot at goal accuracy. Waterman will be the main focal point in West Coast's forward line and as someone who collects plenty of the ball for a key position player, Waterman could be a winner for you on Draft day.

Buyer beware

Tim Kelly (MID/FWD, $664,000) experienced a big drop off last season. His average of 63.3 was more than 20 points down on the previous season and 35 from the year before. Kelly gained FWD status during the 2025 season as he attended less than 50 per cent of centre bounces, the lowest of his career. There is an argument that he offers some value, especially if he can get some more midfield time as he did in the last few rounds, but his 11 games under 60, including 20 from a full game versus only two over 90 makes it a hard sell to back him to increase in value enough to be worth it.

Tim Kelly celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

