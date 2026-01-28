Tom Mitchell in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell has officially retired from the AFL.

Mitchell, 32, was delisted by Collingwood – his third club – at the end of the season and announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The midfielder played 207 games for Sydney, Hawthorn and the Magpies, helping Collingwood win the premiership in 2023.

Mitchell won the Brownlow Medal in 2018, the same year he landed his second All-Australian blazer, while he claimed three best and fairests at the Hawks.

"It's hard to let go of something you put absolutely everything into. My days playing in the AFL have come to an end, but what an amazing journey it was to live out my childhood dream," he wrote on Instagram.

"Every footy story is different and unique. That's what makes it authentic to you. My career had some extreme highs and some devastating lows.

"There were the challenges. It didn't start the way I would’ve liked, living life on the fringe. My career was later threatened by getting badly injured and breaking my leg in half at the top of my game. There was definitely no fairytale finish to my career either.

"Then there were the achievements. Going to the top of the mountain and winning a premiership is something I'll forever be grateful for. The individual accolades are amazing, but it's not so much about them. I'm more proud of the approach to never give up under any circumstance. Early starts, late finishes, and rarely a day off for the 14 years it lasted. That's what gives me peace, knowing that I honestly could not have given any more.

"I'd like to sincerely thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, sponsors, and mentors, as well as everyone else who went on this journey with me. To enjoy the great moments together, but more importantly, to be there when times got tough."

Isaac Quaynor and Tom Mitchell celebrate Collingwood's 2023 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

The son of Barry, Mitchell joined the Swans as a father-son pick in the 2011 draft.

He was traded by Sydney to Hawthorn at the end of 2016 and enjoyed the most prolific period of his career with the Hawks.

Mitchell averaged more than 35 disposals in his first two seasons with Hawthorn, earning All-Australian honours in both.

He was traded to the Pies at the end of 2022 and helped the club win a flag the following year, but injuries limited him to just 10 games across 2024 and 2025.