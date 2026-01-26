Toby Nankervis gets a handball away during round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Richmond.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 17th

Top three averaging players: Tim Taranto (93.9), Toby Nankervis (91.1), Jayden Short (87)

Biggest price increase: Sam Banks (+$397,000)

Biggest price drop: James Trezise (-$265,000)

List changes

IN

Sam Cumming (No.7 draft pick), Samuel Grlj (No.8 draft pick), Zane Peucker (No.31 draft pick), Patrick Retschko (trade, Geelong), Noah Roberts-Thomson (No.54 draft pick)

OUT

Jacob Bauer (delisted), Jacob Blight (delisted), Mate Colina (delisted), Thomson Dow (delisted), Jacob Koschitzke (delisted), Kamdyn McIntosh (delisted), Tylar Young (trade, West Coast)

Fixture watch

Firstly, the Tigers don’t have an early bye, so automatically, they need our attention. They remain a young team so theoretically they should be a happy hunting ground for cash cows and their draw isn’t the easiest, it isn’t bad with no hard (or red) opponents within their first four weeks.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Tim Taranto (MID, $985,000) is the clear Fantasy prospect from the Tigers given his pedigree that includes impressive averages of 111.4 and 112.4 proving he has the tools to match it with the best players in the game. That proved difficult to match last year in a young developing team however, where the 27 year old produced his lowest average since 2018 with 93.9. During the season, he showed the ability to still produce at an elite standard despite his situation with scores of 132 and 124 in rounds 18 and 19 before ending the year with a disappointing three game average of 80.7. It would be a risky starting pick, but he certainly has the ability to blow that asking price out of the water.

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's win over Carlton in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Sam Banks (DEF, $831,000) is coming fresh off a breakout season where he elevated his average to an impressive 79.2 following a huge finish to the year. Banksy began forcing his way into kick in duties following round six where he played on an impressive 92 per cent of the time to ensure he kept the score ticking over. His form from round 16 was head turning where he averaged an impressive 92.7 points per game that would rank him as the 9th best defender leading into the season. Given he has no early bye and clear upside, watch his role closely because he could be a great unique starting option.

Sam Banks in action during round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Samuel Cumming (MID, $326,000) and Samuel Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) are the dynamic duo that the Tigers selected with pick seven and eight that should help set them up for years to come. Given the status of the Tigers, both are in the mix for games and have the ability to serve as effective cash cows given their averages of 86.8 and 80.4 respectively in the SANFL Under 18’s and Talent League. Cumming’s midfield craft and physicality will ensure his hat is in the ring for early games while Grlj’s line breaking style and ability to play off half back as well as the midfield would make it hard to leave him on the sidelines.

Sam Grlj poses for a photo after being picked by Richmond at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Smillie (MID, $230,000) is at basement price following a false start in his debut season where the former pick seven didn’t take the park for the Tigers due to injury. Unfortunately he still hasn’t had a clear run at it following quad surgery in November, but the talented youngster is an automatic selection when fit who can get the score ticking over, as we saw in the 2024 Talent League where he scored 96.5 points per game over 12 games. The plan is to have Smillie in full training by the end of January and available for match play in February.

Draft sleeper

Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000) had the pedigree after averaging 90.8 in the Coates Talent League but he was unable to hit the ground running after being on the receiving end of a broken jaw prior to the season proper last year. His CBA count was low in his debut season, peaking at 47 per cent but that will likely spike this year and take his season average of 54.1 with it. The forward line drops off rapidly and Lalor’s average will ensure he sits on the board a long time but with his natural progression and the fact that injured scores of four and 21 dragged his average down further in his last two outings, the upside is clear compared to other in this range based on average and his pre season highlights have been nothing short of eye catching.

Learn More 01:04

Custom stat star

With some unknown in the ruck department given the status of rucks scoring prospects following the rule changes, one thing you can guarantee is that big Nank, Toby Nankervis (RUC, $956,000), will be tackling hard to ensure he maintains his elite scoring. Last season he had a high of 13 tackles in round ten which he converted to a score of 150, so although individual hit outs might be down slightly across the board, you can guarantee Nank will keep the cuddles up and the score ticking over.

Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Given the steep drop off in the forward line, when under the pressure of the clock in Draft, coaches can find themselves just scrambling for a name. Make sure that name isn’t Tom Lynch (FWD, $551,000), despite the fact he was a good scorer in the past, boasting an impressive career high of 86.2. His last three season have produced well short of that with returns of 52.5, 40.8 and 51.8, so keep scrolling despite the daunting countdown timer.

