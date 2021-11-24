Sam and Luke Darcy, and Nick and Peter Daicos at the MCG on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have instigated two live pick swaps to maximise its draft hand ahead of matching Greater Western Sydney's bid on father-son Sam Darcy at No.2.

The first deal involved the Bulldogs off-loading their first selection – currently pick No.23 – to Geelong and acquiring picks No.32 and 34 in return.

They backed up minutes later by dealing 32, 52 and a future third-round selection to North Melbourne in exchange for 42, 47 and a future third.

WATCH THE DRAFT LIVE Join the AFL.com.au team for the most comprehensive NAB AFL Draft coverage HOW TO WATCH

The upshot was the Bulldogs were able to match the Giants' bid on Darcy, son of Luke, while also flipping picks with the Kangaroos in next year's draft.

The Roos also were involved in a trade with Collingwood and received the Pies' second-round pick of No.36, giving up a third-round pick (No.38) and a future third-round selection.

Darcy's selection was the first of two father-sons to go early in the night, with Nick Daicos going to Collingwood after Gold Coast put a bid on him at No.4.

Daicos will join his brother Josh and follow in the footsteps of his dad Peter at the Magpies.

More to come