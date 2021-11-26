LIVE TRACKER: Former Blue heads north, every pick as it happens
Follow the action LIVE as delisted stars and overlooked youngsters get their footy lifeline
Up Next
Follow the action LIVE as delisted stars and overlooked youngsters get their footy lifeline
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.