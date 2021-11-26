Teammates congratulate Levi Casboult after kicking a goal in his last game for Carlton on August 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Carlton forward Levi Casboult has earned an AFL lifeline with Gold Coast, landing at the Suns during Friday's NAB AFL Rookie Draft, which was dominated by existing AFL players.

Casboult, who played 154 games for Carlton across 10 seasons was one of 15 players with AFL experience to be picked up as rookies, including 13 players who were effectively shifted to their 2021 club's supplementary list.

THE VERDICT Our say on your club's 2021 draft haul

Midfielder Trent Dumont, who earned a second chance with Port Adelaide after being delisted by North Melbourne this year, was the other player to find a new AFL home.

North Melbourne's Trent Dumont handballs against Richmond in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft was over in minutes, with Gold Coast and Adelaide the only clubs choosing to add players to their senior lists.

Rory Thompson was relisted by the Suns, while Adelaide snared athletic wingman Luke Nankervis from the Sandringham Dragons.

There were 26 picks in total across the two drafts.

More to come