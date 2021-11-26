NORTH Melbourne has taken Jared Polec with the first pick in Friday's NAB AFL Rookie Draft, while Collingwood has picked up VFL star Charlie Dean.
Polec will be one of at least a dozen players returning to their former club as a rookie after being delisted.
Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Brisbane), Matthew Cottrell (Carlton), Lochie O'Brien (Carlton), Isaac Chugg (Collingwood), Connor Blakely (Fremantle), Mitch Crowden (Fremantle), Jez McLennan (Gold Coast), Rory Thompson (Gold Coast), Jacob Wehr (GWS Giants), Sam Mayes (Port Adelaide), Bigoa Byuon (Richmond) and Lewis Taylor (Sydney) were all delisted with the promise of returning to their clubs as rookies.
Former Carlton big man Levi Casboult is expected to receive a lifeline by Gold Coast, but former Crow Tom Lynch hasn't nominated with the veteran likely to join North Melbourne during the pre-season supplemental period.
Only two selections were made in the NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft with Gold Coast taking Rory Thompson and Adelaide selecting Luke Nankervis.
2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft Order
1 North Melbourne
2 Collingwood
3 Gold Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Hawthorn
6 Carlton
7 Richmond
8 Fremantle
9 St Kilda
10 West Coast
11 Essendon
12 Sydney
13 GWS
14 Brisbane
15 Geelong
16 Port Adelaide
17 Western Bulldogs
18 Melbourne
19 North Melbourne
20 Collingwood
21 Gold Coast
22 Adelaide
23 Hawthorn
24 Carlton
25 Fremantle
26 St Kilda
27 Essendon
28 Sydney
29 GWS
30 Geelong
31 Port Adelaide
32 Western Bulldogs
33 Gold Coast
34 Fremantle
35 Essendon