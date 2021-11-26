Jared Polec during a photo shoot at Arden Street on July 2, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has taken Jared Polec with the first pick in Friday's NAB AFL Rookie Draft, while Collingwood has picked up VFL star Charlie Dean.

Polec will be one of at least a dozen players returning to their former club as a rookie after being delisted.

Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Brisbane), Matthew Cottrell (Carlton), Lochie O'Brien (Carlton), Isaac Chugg (Collingwood), Connor Blakely (Fremantle), Mitch Crowden (Fremantle), Jez McLennan (Gold Coast), Rory Thompson (Gold Coast), Jacob Wehr (GWS Giants), Sam Mayes (Port Adelaide), Bigoa Byuon (Richmond) and Lewis Taylor (Sydney) were all delisted with the promise of returning to their clubs as rookies.

Former Carlton big man Levi Casboult is expected to receive a lifeline by Gold Coast, but former Crow Tom Lynch hasn't nominated with the veteran likely to join North Melbourne during the pre-season supplemental period.

Only two selections were made in the NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft with Gold Coast taking Rory Thompson and Adelaide selecting Luke Nankervis.

More to come

Teammates congratulate Levi Casboult after kicking a goal in his last game for Carlton on August 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft Order

1 North Melbourne

2 Collingwood

3 Gold Coast

4 Adelaide

5 Hawthorn

6 Carlton

7 Richmond

8 Fremantle

9 St Kilda

10 West Coast

11 Essendon

12 Sydney

13 GWS

14 Brisbane

15 Geelong

16 Port Adelaide

17 Western Bulldogs

18 Melbourne

19 North Melbourne

20 Collingwood

21 Gold Coast

22 Adelaide

23 Hawthorn

24 Carlton

25 Fremantle

26 St Kilda

27 Essendon

28 Sydney

29 GWS

30 Geelong

31 Port Adelaide

32 Western Bulldogs

33 Gold Coast

34 Fremantle

35 Essendon