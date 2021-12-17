Melbourne's Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca embrace after the 2021 Grand Final win over Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

CLAYTON Oliver has capped a stunning 2021, claiming his third Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy as Melbourne's best and fairest player.

On a night that also saw much-loved Neale Daniher inducted into the club's Hall of Fame, Oliver became just the seventh Demon to win the award on three or more occasions.

The 24-year-old finished with 670 votes to edge out fellow midfield ace Christian Petracca (644) in second, with captain Max Gawn (542) finishing third.

It completed a remarkable year for Oliver, who averaged 32 disposals a game for the premiers, leading the League in contested possessions and having the second-most clearances.

He also earned a second Therabody AFL All-Australian jacket, won the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, and finished third behind Ollie Wines and Marcus Bontempelli in the Brownlow Medal count.

Coach Simon Goodwin said it was a fitting result.

"To be awarded the best and fairest in a premiership-winning side is an amazing honour, and Clayton should be very proud," Goodwin said.

"He has worked incredibly hard on his game over the past few seasons, so it's no coincidence that he is now getting reward for his efforts. His consistency and influence on the field is second-to-none."

Oliver joins Nathan Jones, Jim Stynes, Laurie Fowler, Hassa Mann, Allan La Fontaine and Jack Mueller as winners of the award on three or more occasions.

Petracca, who won last year's trophy, pushed Oliver hard in a season in which he delivered the ball inside 50 more than any player in the competition, was ranked fifth for contested possessions and 10th for disposals.

Melbourne star Christian Petracca holds his Norm Smith Medal and premiership medallion after the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Norm Smith medallist was a standout in the finals, averaging 34 disposals and kicked five goals.

Defender Christian Salem (522) finished in fourth place, while Jake Lever (498 votes) was rewarded for his efforts and rounded out the top five.

Goodwin and his three assistant coaches awarded players up to a maximum of 40 votes for each match.

Meanwhile, Daniher's induction was a highlight of the night.

Joining Melbourne ahead of the 1998 season, he coached the Demons across a 10-year period, which included six finals appearances and a run to the Grand Final in 2000.

Melbourne president Kate Roffey lauded Daniher's "significant impact" across his 167 games in charge, as well as his impact in bringing attention to motor neurone disease.

Daniher has been the driving force behind the 'Big Freeze', with his charity FightMND contributing $63 million to research, clinical trials and drug development projects.

"He truly epitomises the Demon spirit," Roffey said.

"Neale's leadership, resilience and positive attitude, particularly in the eight years since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, is remarkable.

David Neitz, Max Gawn, Simon Goodwin and Neale Daniher at the Demons' premiership party on December 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has not taken a backwards step in his fight against 'The Beast' and is an inspiration to many in the wider community.

"Our club is a better place because of Neale Daniher, and we are incredibly lucky to call him a proud Melbourne person."

He became the club's first Hall of Fame inductee since 2017.

2021 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy top 10

1. Clayton Oliver – 670 votes

2. Christian Petracca – 644

3. Max Gawn – 542

4. Christian Salem – 522

5. Jake Lever – 498

6. Ed Langdon – 487

7. Steven May – 431

8. Alex Neal-Bullen – 421

=9. Tom McDonald – 408

=9. Kysaiah Pickett – 408