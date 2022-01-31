Michael Frederick in action during a Fremantle match sim session on January 28, 2022. Picture: fremanltfc.com.au

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- AFL Commission meeting, the plan to put 'unspoken pressure' on the WA Government to make it as easy as possible for clubs to fly in and fly out

- AFL needs a formula from the WA Government on how clubs will be allowed to travel

- 'Bidding war' for West Coast and Fremantle if they have to hub somewhere

- Sydney's 'low risk, high reward' move

- The Demon with an 'older, football head' on young shoulders

- The game-breaking Docker set for a breakout season

In this episode ...

0:00 – One of the AFL Commission's biggest priorities

3:50 – What Fremantle and West Coast will have to say about the travel arrangements

5:02 – Simon Goodwin to front the AFL Commission

6:04 – Paddy McCartin joins the Swans

7:35 – West Coast may end up with three list vacancies to fill

8:47 – Luke Shuey hoping for 'clarity' on his soft-tissue concerns

10:20 – Damo and Schmooky name the young players who can take the competition by surprise