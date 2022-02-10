THREE years after being tossed on the AFL scrapheap, midfielder Ben Keays has been added to Adelaide's leadership group under captain Rory Sloane.

Keays and ruckman Reilly O'Brien have joined the Crows' leadership group of fourth-year skipper Sloane, Tom Doedee and Brodie Smith for the looming season.

However, veteran ball-magnet Matt Crouch will no longer be part of the group following an injury-riddled 2021 in which he was unable to add to his 125-game career.

Matt Crouch during the AAMI Community Series clash against the Power. Picture: AFL Photos

Keays, who was delisted by Brisbane and picked up by the Crows in the 2019 rookie draft, is an Adelaide success story and starred in the midfield last season.



PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Keays, 24, has played 38 games for the Crows and was runner-up in the club champion award last season and placed in the top five the year before.

Ben Keays ahead of the Brownlow Medal at the Gabba in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said the process also identified a number of other emerging young leaders who would play an important role in taking the club forward.

"We are blessed at this footy club to have a number of leaders within our playing group and the addition of both Reilly and Ben to the leadership group reflects the growth of our young team and the exciting direction we are heading," Nicks said.



2022 FREE AGENTS REVEALED Your club's crunch re-signings

"Importantly for us, they prioritise others but they also lead by example on game day, by the elite standards they set at training and by a commitment to make others around them better.

Reilly O'Brien takes a strong mark during the Crows' round 18 clash with West Coast at Adelaide Oval in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Both bring their own unique style to complement the leaders we already have and who are continuing in their roles – Brodie, Tom and our captain Rory who have all done a fantastic job with our young group in recent seasons."



Nicks said while Crouch was no longer in the official leadership group, it was important the club recognised the contribution he had made in that space over the past four seasons.

"He has obviously endured a really challenging 12 months with his body but we are very pleased with his pre-season and we want to give him every opportunity to get himself right and perform for us because he is renowned within the club for his outstanding on-field leadership and we expect that will continue."

- with AAP