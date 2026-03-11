The teams are in for Thursday night's game in round one

Blake Acres and Noah Balta. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has dropped recruit Liam Reidy after one game for his new club, while Blake Acres is also missing for Thursday night's game against Richmond.

Reidy, recruited from Fremantle in the off-season, played just 61 per cent game time against Sydney last week and has been replaced in the Blues' side by fellow ruck Hudson O'Keefe.

Acres (shoulder) was a chance to return after getting through a VFL game last week, but he's been left out, although Lachie Cowan (calf) and Matt Carroll (hamstring) have been recalled.

Adam Saad (hamstring) and Ashton Moir (omitted) are the other outs for the Blues.

Nick Haynes (ankle) is missing, but he will return in a VFL practice game on Thursday.

The Richmond side is as expected, with top-10 draft pick Sam Grlj confirmed to make his debut, while veteran defender Nick Vlastuin (managed) had already been ruled out.

Key defender Noah Balta has been included after overcoming a hamstring injury.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Carlton v Richmond at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: L.Cowan, M.Carroll, H.O'Keeffe

Out: A.Saad (hamstring), A.Moir (omitted), L.Reidy (omitted)

RICHMOND

B: N.Balta 21 B.Miller 12 N.Broad 35

HB: S.Banks 6 S.Grlj 24 J.Short 15

C: H.Ralphsmith 13 S.Lalor 4 K.McAuliffe 28

HF: S.Campbell 44 M.Rioli 17 R.Mansell 7

F: J.Faull 8 T.Lynch 19 H.Armstrong 34

Foll: T.Nankervis - C 25 T.Taranto 14 J.Ross 5

I/C: J.Trezise 36 J.Gibcus 18 J.Hopper 2 S.Green 48 C.Gray 50

Emerg: T.Brown 30 L.Trainor 11 T.Sonsie 40