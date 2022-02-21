Sam Petrevski-Seton in action during a West Coast pre-season session on February 15, 2022. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

WEST Coast recruit Sam Petrevski-Seton has raised hopes his knee injury may not be as severe as first thought, running laps at training on Monday.

Petrevski-Seton injured his left knee in a heavy collision during Friday night's intraclub hitout and underwent scans on the weekend to confirm the extent of the damage.

The Eagles are yet to reveal the details of his setback, but the 24-year-old jogged laps alongside a trainer on Monday with his left knee lightly strapped, raising hopes he will not miss a large chunk of the season.



Mature-age draftee Greg Clark was the other casualty to emerge at West Coast late last week, having suffered an AC joint injury that kept him out of Friday night's clash.

Greg Clark in action during a West Coast pre-season session on February 15, 2022. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

The 24-year-old was training strongly, and coach Adam Simpson had recently considered the former Subiaco star a chance to earn a round one debut.

Petrevski-Seton appears destined to a forward role at West Coast, covering for injured premiership player Jamie Cripps, who recently underwent pectoral surgery and will likely miss the opening month of the season.

West Coast trialled premiership defender Tom Barrass in a forward role on Friday night, with the gun defender again training in the new role on Monday.

Barrass and Bailey Williams swapped with train-on players Tyler Keitel and Hugh Dixon as key forwards during ball-movement work.

The tall group then finished with goalkicking and contested marking work in the light session at Mineral Resources Park.

Among those on light duties were captain Luke Shuey (hamstring), key forward Josh Kennedy and ruckman Nic Naitanui.