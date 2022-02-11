Jamie Cripps poses for a photo at West Coast's official photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is sweating on scans for forward Jamie Cripps after he suffered a right shoulder injury during the club's match simulation on Friday.

Cripps left the field in pain after the incident during contested training at Mineral Resources Park and took no further part in the session.

It's just another blow for the Eagles, who are already missing Jack Darling after he failed to meet the AFL's vaccine deadline, while skipper Luke Shuey is on light duties after an apparent hamstring injury late last month.

The Eagles have invited five players to train with them over the pre-season as they look to fill up to three vacant list spots.

Tyler Keitel, Hugh Dixon, Luke Strnadica, Tom Blechynden and Toby McQuilkin joined training this week in a bid to play in the AFL.