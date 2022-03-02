Darcy Parish and Jake Stringer embrace after the round 22 clash between Gold Coast and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on August 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON gun Jake Stringer has confirmed he'll meet Geelong at the MCG in round one.

A groin injury has grounded the Bomber this pre-season, with Stringer a notable absentee in Essendon's recent practice match against the Western Bulldogs.

And while he will once again watch from the sidelines when the Dons take on St Kilda in their lone AAMI Community Series match on Saturday, Stringer is adamant he'll play in the season-opener.

"I won't play this weekend, but all systems go for round one," Stringer said at the Fox Footy launch.

"I'm back running and pain free.

"Everything's looking good so, as long as nothing dramatic happens in the next two weeks, I'm in for round one."

The 2015 All-Australian has been on a limited training load across the last month, but shapes as a keg cog in Essendon's forward line this season, particularly if they're to win a final for the first time in 18 years.

"We have to get there first," Stringer said when asked about that elusive finals win. "There are 22 games before that, so we will just concentrate on this weekend."



Stringer's 41 majors was the most of any Bomber in 2021, with his efforts rewarded with a three-year contract extension mid-way through last season.

Ample pressure surrounds the 2016 premiership Bulldog in what will be coach Ben Rutten's second year in charge.

Small forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (34 goals) has been dealing with personal issues away from the club and won't be rushed back into the team. Cale Hooker (33 goals), meanwhile, has retired.

Baby bomber Harry Jones - who booted 20 goals in 2021 - has been earmarked as a player of the future. And with Stringer eyeing more devastating bursts through the middle this year, Jones, as well as former Sun Peter Wright, will be expected to improve again.

"I haven't been out there playing or training much so – as long as I get out there – I think it will be a pretty good mix between some midfield time," Stringer said

"We have a couple of young exciting forwards coming through which is good so, hopefully, I don't have to kick too many."