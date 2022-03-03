COLLINGWOOD rookie Charlie Dean has been forced to put the start of his AFL career on hold after a suffering a foot injury.

The club has revealed that scans on Wednesday confirmed a fracture in a bone in his foot. The 20-year-old will see a specialist in coming days.



"We will know more once Charlie has seen the specialist but we are expecting that his recovery will keep him out of the selection frame for a number of weeks," Collingwood football manager Graham Wright said.

The mature-age recruit had emerged as a genuine chance to step straight out of Williamstown and straight into Collingwood's round one team to face St Kilda next month.



Dean kept a unique streak alive when Collingwood selected him with pick No.2 in last November's NAB AFL Rookie Draft, becoming the 15th consecutive recipient of the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal to graduate to an AFL list after winning the award given to the best young player in the VFL.



Collingwood head of strategy and backline coach Justin Leppitsch said last month that Dean had made a strong impression on the football department since arriving at the club at the end of November. Dean had also put in an eyecatching performance during a February match simulation session.