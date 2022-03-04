GOLD Coast rookie Rhys Nicholls has been suspended for two AFL matches and fined $5,000, after he was found to have placed bets on 10 games across the course of the 2021 season.

Nicholls, who is into his second year on the Suns' rookie list and has not yet made his senior debut, was on Friday found guilty of breaching the League's rules in relation to betting on AFL matches.

The 10 bets, which were all unsuccessful, totalled $256. Six of the 10 bets involved Gold Coast, though the 19-year-old Nicholls was not named in any of the Suns matches in which he betted on.



The AFL's integrity unit interviewed Nicholls as part of its investigation and found that the bets were made on an account under his name, determining that "there was no evidence to suggest there was any intent to influence the outcome within the contest".

Rhys Nicholls during a Gold Coast training session at Metricon Stadium on January 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

In a statement, the AFL's general counsel Andrew Dillon said: "The AFL amended its rules relating to wagering in March 2020 to make it clear that players and officials would be held responsible for bets that are placed on accounts in their name.

"The AFL, AFLPA and all clubs provide extensive education and counselling on all matters relating to gambling. There is simply no excuse – if you have a betting account it is your responsibility to ensure that it is not used for betting on AFL matches regardless of whether you place the bets or not."

Nicholls will still be allowed to train with Gold Coast throughout his suspension period, but will be unavailable for the side's first two AFL fixtures against West Coast and Melbourne as well as its VFL games during that time.