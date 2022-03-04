The AFL has today suspended Gold Coast SUNS Rhys Nicholls for two matches and fined him $5,000 for breaches of the AFL’s rules related to betting on AFL matches.



The two-match suspension and $5,000 fine was determined after 10 bets were placed on AFL matches across the 2021 season using an account in Nicholls name. Six of those bets were on Gold Coast SUNS matches. Nicholls did not play in those matches.



The bet stakes across the 10 games totalled $256. All bets were unsuccessful.



The AFL’s integrity unit interviewed Nicholls, who was cooperative and forthright when interviewed by the integrity unit. The investigation concluded that the bets were made on Nicholls account and further there was no evidence to suggest there was any intent to influence the outcome within the contest in respect to the bets.



AFL General Counsel Andrew Dillon said Nicholls’s action were a clear breach of the AFL rules.



“The AFL amended its rules relating to wagering in March 2020 to make it clear that Player and Officials would be held responsible for bets that are placed on accounts in their name.” Mr Dillon said



“The AFL, AFLPA, and all clubs provide extensive education and counselling on all matters relating to gambling. There simply is no excuse - if you have a betting account it is your responsibility to ensure that it is not used for betting on AFL matches regardless of whether you place the bets or not.”



Nicholls will still be allowed to train with the Gold Coast SUNS but won’t be available for selection in Rounds One or Two. Nicholls will not be able to play in Gold Coast’s VFL team during this time.

