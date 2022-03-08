Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL dress rehearsal before the season kicks off was a chance for Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches to get a look at their potential recruits for the upcoming season.

One of the main things for the eye test is the role.

Are they attending centre bounces? Do they take uncontested marks for the easy +6? Are they taking the kick-ins and running out of the square? Did they score enough for their time on ground? Did they need to even try?

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through all nine games of the AAMI Community Series looking at who caught their eye (and who didn’t) as they piece their teams together for round one. Whether it’s Fantasy Classic or Draft, there’s plenty on information that was gathered by our resident experts to help set you up for a big year.

In this week’s episode …

2:35 - Carlton v Melbourne

5:00 - Eight tackles for Patrick Cripps gives him a big tick.

8:50 - Max Gawn showed us why set-and-forget is the way to go.

10:00 - Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Lions

13:00 - Could you consider Tim English with his RUC/FWD dual-position status?

14:20 - Calvin has finally bitten the bullet and slotted Lachie Neale in his team.

17:30 - Hawthorn v Richmond

20:20 - Roy says James Sicily has done enough.

24:00 - Daniel Rioli and Hugo Ralphsmith are worth considering with their half-back roles.

26:40 - Adelaide v Port Adelaide

29:00 - 31 disposals was a positive sign for Matt Crouch.

31:30 - Lock in Zak Butters.

34:00 - Essendon v St Kilda

36:10 - Warnie thinks a couple of Bombers rookies could be a chance to play.

38:15 - If Patrick Ryder remains out, Rowan Marshall is a real option.

40:45 - GWS Giants v Collingwood

43:50 - Tim Taranto played forward, but scored well.

47:00 - Lock in Nick Daicos for the whole season.

51:50 - Sydney v North Melbourne

52:30 - Calvin has crossed Isaac Heeney off the list.

55:00 - Justin McInerney has a delicious role.

59:10 - The top scoring player under $300k was Tristain Xerri.

1:02:00 - Roy says there's not enough "Hollywood time" for Tarryn Thomas.

1:04:05 - Fremantle v West Coast Eagles

1:06:00 - The role for Will Brodie looked great, but Fyfe needs to return.

1:08:40 - Looks like Tim Kelly has a lot of work to do for the Eagles and his Fantasy numbers should increase off the back of it.

1:10:20 - Eagles rookies, including new SSPs, could save us.

1:12:00 - Gold Coast v Geelong

1:14:25 - Where do you fit Matt Rowell in? M4 or M5?

1:17:10 - Sam De Koning can be locked on your bench.

1:20:50 - The Bacon Cup draft weekend is coming up and Roy is organising the draft order, but no one knows what's going on.

1:23:25 - Big news on a special live draft that you'll be able to watch.

