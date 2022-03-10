WITH the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season about to blast off, our experts have put their selectors' hats on to pick your club's round one team.

Who's in, who's out, who's injured, who's unlucky ... and who is up for a red-hot debut?

Did we get it right? Check it out.

Wednesday, March 16

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.10pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: Michael Hibberd, Steven May, Adam Tomlinson

HB: Christian Salem, Jake Lever, Jake Bowey

C: Angus Brayshaw, Christian Petracca, Ed Langdon

HF: Alex Neal-Bullen, Tom McDonald, Kysaiah Pickett

F: Charlie Spargo, Ben Brown, Bayley Fritsch

FOLL: Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Clayton Oliver

I/C: James Harmes, Luke Jackson, Jayden Hunt, Tom Sparrow

EMG: James Jordon, Sam Weideman, Kade Chandler, Joel Smith



NEW: -

UNAVAILABLE: Trent Rivers (knee), Harrison Petty (calf)

NOTES: Expect only two changes to the side that secured premiership success last September. Petty is recovering from calf surgery, but Tomlinson has returned from his ACL injury and will fit seamlessly into the backline. Rivers has a knee injury that is set to keep him sidelined for at least the season's first month, with Hunt his most likely replacement across half-back. Simon Goodwin could elect to play tall, with Smith a chance to take Hibberd's position as he did late last season before injury hampered his Grand Final chances. Weideman kicked four goals in a half in a VFL practice match last Thursday and could regain his place early in the year, while father-son youngster Taj Woewodin is another to keep an eye on after an impressive summer. - Riley Beveridge



Jayden Hunt in action during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on February 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Bailey Dale, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel

HB: Bailey Williams, Josh Schache, Ed Richards

C: Bailey Smith, Tom Liberatore, Lachie Hunter

HF: Cody Weightman, Aaron Naughton, Mitch Hannan

F: Jason Johannisen, Stefan Martin, Laitham Vandermeer

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae

I/C: Adam Treloar, Josh Dunkley, Taylor Duryea, Zaine Cordy

EMERG: Roarke Smith, Mitch Wallis, Ryan Gardner, Hayden Crozier

NEW: -

UNAVAILABLE: Tim O'Brien (hamstring), Louis Butler (hamstring), Riley Garcia (ankle), Sam Darcy (foot)

NOTES: There's not many changes from last year's Grand Final side to this one, with Ed Richards and Laitham Vandermeer the only inclusions into the starting 22 at the expense of Easton Wood (retired) and Roarke Smith, who would be the medical substitute in this line-up. The Dogs are prone to selection surprises and have had a look at Robbie McComb and Arthur Jones in the pre-season, but also have a settled and fit group. Richards has forced his way into the team after a strong pre-season. - Callum Twomey



Ed Richards and Matt Guelfi during the practice match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs at The Hangar on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Thursday, March 17

Carlton v Richmond, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

CARLTON

B: Mitch McGovern, Jacob Weitering, Sam Docherty

HB: Zac Williams, Oscar McDonald, Adam Saad

C: Lochie O'Brien, Adam Cerra, Will Setterfield

HF: Matt Kennedy, Charlie Curnow, Zac Fisher

F: Jack Silvagni, Harry McKay, Corey Durdin

FOLL: Marc Pittonet, Patrick Cripps, George Hewett

I/C: Tom De Koning, Jack Martin, Nic Newman, Matt Owies

EMG: Brodie Kemp, Lachie Plowman, Jack Newnes, Ed Curnow



NEW: Adam Cerra, George Hewett

UNAVAILABLE: Liam Stocker (syndesmosis), Sam Walsh (syndesmosis), Caleb Marchbank (knee), David Cuningham (knee), Josh Honey (knee)

NOTES: The big watch is on Docherty, who returned via a VFL practice match last Thursday and may still have work to do to prove his fitness for round one. He racked up 38 touches, which could put him in line to play, but Plowman will be on standby if he doesn't. The Blues will weigh up whether to play two rucks in Pittonet and De Koning, along with Silvagni. However, the fact their round one opponents the Tigers have a depleted backline could tempt Michael Voss to go tall and throw all of them into the mix. McGovern is down back, McDonald should get the nod ahead of new recruit Lewis Young, while Durdin and Owies will likely start as the small forwards after impressive pre-seasons on the track. - Riley Beveridge



Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's VFL practice match with the Casey Demons at Ikon Park on March 3, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

RICHMOND

B: Josh Gibcus, Robbie Tarrant, Daniel Rioli

HB: Jayden Short, Nathan Broad, Nick Vlastuin

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards

HF: Shai Bolton, Noah Balta, Liam Baker

F: Tom Lynch, Jack Riewoldt, Jason Castagna

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Dustin Martin

I/C: Ivan Soldo, Hugo Ralphsmith, Jack Ross, Jake Aarts

EMERG: Will Martyn, Bigoa Nyuon, Marlion Pickett, Maurice Rioli

NEW: Robbie Tarrant, Josh Gibcus, Bigoa Nyuon

UNAVAILABLE: Kane Lambert (hip), Jack Graham (hamstring), Dylan Grimes (thumb)

NOTES: The Tigers look set to be without co-captain Grimes due to a thumb injury suffered in the AAMI Community Series, but Vlastuin is pushing to return from his hamstring injury to face the Blues. Ralphsmith has looked good in the pre-season off half-back while Nyuon could be a chance in the backline to replace Grimes if the Tigers want to look that way. Gibcus appears set for a round one debut after being the club's top pick at last year's NAB AFL Draft, with Balta sent forward this season. - Callum Twomey



Hugo Ralphsmith in action during the practice match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium on February 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Friday, March 18

St Kilda v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: Josh Battle, Callum Wilkie, Ben Paton

HB: Bradley Hill, Dougal Howard, Jack Sinclair

C: Mason Wood, Jack Steele, Daniel McKenzie

HF: Jade Gresham, Tim Membrey, Dan Butler

F: Jack Higgins, Max King, Cooper Sharman

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Brad Crouch, Seb Ross

I/C: Jimmy Webster, Jack Hayes, Ryan Byrnes, Ben Long

EMERG: Dean Kent, Jack Bytel, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Tom Highmore

NEW: Jack Hayes

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Billings (hamstring), Jarryn Geary (shoulder), Dan Hannebery, Hunter Clark (shoulder), Zak Jones (mental health), Paddy Ryder (Achilles), Nick Coffield (knee)

NOTES: St Kilda has been hit with injuries on the eve of the season and will be sweating on the fitness of Paddy Ryder, who is less likely than likely to play at this stage, which could open the door for mature-age recruit Hayes to provide Marshall with some support as a second ruckman. Battle has emerged as a key defender over the pre-season, with Brett Ratten keen on using Hill and Sinclair in tandem off half-back. Cooper Sharman might be squeezed out, despite a brilliant end to last season, the mid-season draft pick hasn't set the world on fire over the pre-season. – Josh Gabelich

St Kilda's Jack Hayes marks against Essendon in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD

B: Jack Madgen, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor

HB: Nick Daicos, Jeremy Howe, Scott Pendlebury

C: Steele Sidebottom, Taylor Adams, Josh Daicos

HF: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Oliver Henry

F: Jack Ginnivan, Mason Cox, Jamie Elliott

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Jack Crisp, Jordan De Goey

I/C: John Noble, Patrick Lipinski, Finlay Macrae, Callum Brown

EMERG: Tyler Brown, Trent Bianco, Beau McCreery, Darcy Cameron

NEW: Nick Daicos, Patrick Lipinski

UNAVAILABLE: Brayden Maynard (suspension), Jordan Roughead (shoulder), Nathan Kreuger (suspension), Nathan Murphy (ankle), Charlie Dean (foot)

NOTES: Collingwood's defence has been hit by injuries – and suspension – at the wrong time of the pre-season, with Madgen emerging as the man to replace Jordan Roughead, following the departure of Mark Keane and the foot problem for rookie Charlie Dean. Pendlebury and father-son draftee Nick Daicos will provide class in the back half. Cox has reignited his career over the pre-season and should return after his career was at a crossroads last year, while Ginnivan has shown enough over the summer to book a spot for round one. Josh Daicos is set to return to his natural habitat on a wing. – Josh Gabelich

Nick and Josh Daicos pose at Collingwood's official photo day on March 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday, March 19

Geelong v Essendon, MCG, 2.10pm AEDT

GEELONG



B: Jack Henry, Tom Stewart, Tom Atkins

HB: Zach Tuohy, Mark Blicavs, Jed Bews

C: Isaac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Max Holmes

HF: Joel Selwood, Jeremy Cameron, Shaun Higgins

F: Tyson Stengle, Tom Hawkins, Brad Close

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Cameron Guthrie, Brandan Parfitt

I/C: Esava Ratugolea, Quinton Narkle, Jake Kolodjashnij, Zach Guthrie

EMERG: Sam De Koning, Cooper Stephens, Luke Dahlhaus, Francis Evans

NEW: Tyson Stengle

UNAVAILABLE: Mitch Duncan (calf), Sam Menegola (knee), Mark O'Connor (knee), Gary Rohan (back), Jon Ceglar (knee)

NOTES: Just like a handful of clubs around the competition, availability is the issue when it comes to selection. Four or five players are in the hunt for round one, but none have played in the practice matches, meaning Chris Scott may decide to err on the side of caution. Henry is a chance to come straight in if he gets through a VFL practice match. Bews is set to be OK after suffering concussion, while Mitch Duncan, Mark O'Connor, Sam Menegola and Gary Rohan are set to run out of time before round one. Premiership Bulldog Dahlhaus and Higgins are no guarantee to play and could be squeezed out when match committee meets next week. Cooper Stephens is banging on the door and it will be only a matter of time before he gets an opportunity this year. – Josh Gabelich

Geelong's Tyson Stengle in action during a practice match against Richmond on February 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON

B: Jayden Laverde, James Stewart, Jake Kelly

HB: Nick Hind, Jordan Ridley, Andrew McGrath

C: Kyle Langford, Jye Caldwell, Nik Cox

HF: Jake Stringer, Harrison Jones, Dylan Shiel

F: Devon Smith, Peter Wright, Archie Perkins

Foll: Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, Zach Merrett

I/C: Will Snelling, Dyson Heppell, Matt Guelfi, Mason Redman

EMERG: Kaine Baldwin, Brayden Ham, Nick Martin, Tom Cutler

NEW: Jake Kelly, Kaine Baldwin, Nick Martin

UNAVAILABLE: Michael Hurley (hip), Zach Reid (foot), Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (personal),

NOTES: The Bombers have a fit squad to choose from ahead of their clash with Geelong so it will be interesting on a few fronts. Do they take in a third tall forward? And if so, which of Baldwin or Francis will get the nod? Nick Martin has done his chances of selection no harm across the pre-season so will go close to a round one debut, while the Bombers will be banking on Kelly being available after his concussion in the practice game against the Bulldogs. Guelfi has been playing as a small forward and the Bombers need some defensive tackling inside their forward-50 with McDonald-Tipungwuti unavailable for some time. The Bombers' midfield is strong and should see a number of players, such as McGrath, Shiel, Stringer and Perkins all rotate through there. - Callum Twomey



Archie Perkins fends off Jack Sinclair during the AAMI Community Series clash between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Accor Stadium Australia, 5.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Nick Haynes, Phil Davis, Isaac Cumming

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Sam Taylor, Harry Perryman

C: Lachie Ash, Tom Green, Xavier O'Halloran

HF: Tim Taranto, Jesse Hogan, Daniel Lloyd

F: Bobby Hill, Harry Himmelberg, Jake Riccardi

Foll: Matt Flynn, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio

I/C: Connor Idun, Jacob Hopper, Callan Ward, Tanner Bruhn

EMERG: Lachlan Keeffe, James Peatling, Matt de Boer, Jarrod Brander

NEW: -

UNAVAILABLE: Brent Daniels (foot), Toby Greene (suspension), Braydon Preuss (suspension), Conor Stone (hamstring).

NOTES: The biggest concern heading into the opening round against Sydney is the fitness of Jesse Hogan, who is battling soft tissue soreness. He's probably a 50-50 proposition at this stage, with the option of bringing West Coast recruit Jarrod Brander into the 22 if he doesn't come up. With Toby Greene missing the first five matches through suspension, Jake Riccardi has had a strong pre-season to lock in a spot, while Tim Taranto will spend more time forward. Matt Flynn had won the No.1 ruck spot, although Braydon Preuss' suspension took away the option of playing two rucks first up. – Michael Whiting

SYDNEY

B: Tom McCartin, Dane Rampe, Harry Cunningham

HB: Nick Blakey, Paddy McCartin, Jake Lloyd

C: Ollie Florent, Josh Kennedy, Justin McInerney

HF: Isaac Heeney, Peter Ladhams, Will Hayward

F: Sam Wicks, Lance Franklin, Errol Gulden

Foll: Tom Hickey, Luke Parker, Callum Mills

I/C: Braeden Campbell, Dylan Stephens, Chad Warner, James Rowbottom

EMERG: Sam Reid, Ryan Clarke, Angus Sheldrick, Hayden McLean

NEW: Paddy McCartin

UNAVAILABLE: Tom Papley (hamstring)

NOTES: The Swans have a fairly settled team from the one that stormed into the finals in 2021, with a couple of big decisions looming on key-position talent at both ends of the ground. Port Adelaide recruit Peter Ladhams is in a battle with Hayden McLean for the second tall forward and supporting ruck role, while former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin has had a terrific pre-season to put himself in the frame against Sam Reid and Lewis Melican for the third key defensive spot. Callum Mills has fought off his troubling Achilles injury, while Lance Franklin will be back after resting from the AAMI Community Series win over North Melbourne. – Michael Whiting

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: Darcy Gardiner, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Daniel Rich, Marcus Adams, Noah Answerth

C: Jarrod Berry, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Dayne Zorko, Dan McStay, Lincoln McCarthy

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Darcy Fort

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Zac Bailey

I/C: James Madden, Cam Rayner, Mitch Robinson, Nakia Cockatoo

EMERG: Tom Fullarton, Callum Ah Chee, Jaxon Prior, Deven Robertson

NEW: Darcy Fort

UNAVAILABLE: Eric Hipwood (knee), Keidean Coleman (hamstring), Darcy Wilmot (suspension)

NOTES: The Lions are generally settled and have a couple of big inclusions for the opening round from the team that lost last year's semi-final to the Western Bulldogs in heartbreaking fashion. Cam Rayner (knee) is back from a year on the sidelines, as is lockdown defender Noah Answerth (groin). He fits into a defensive unit that copped a setback with the long-term hamstring injury suffered by Keidean Coleman, with Irishman James Madden and versatile Callum Ah Chee the best bets to replace him. Skipper Dayne Zorko is racing the clock to get back following a small procedure on his Achilles. – Michael Whiting

Brisbane's Cam Rayner takes a strong mark against Adelaide in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE

B: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Jonas, Tom Clurey

HB: Ryan Burton, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston

C: Karl Amon, Ollie Wines, Xavier Duursma

HF: Connor Rozee, Mitch Georgiades, Zak Butters

F: Jeremy Finlayson, Charlie Dixon, Robbie Gray

Foll: Scott Lycett, Travis Boak, Willem Drew

I/C: Sam Hayes, Riley Bonner, Lachie Jones, Sam Powell-Pepper

EMERG: Todd Marshall, Miles Bergman, Steven Motlop, Josh Sinn

NEW: Jeremy Finlayson, Sam Hayes

UNAVAILABLE: Trent Dumont (head knock), Orazio Frantasia (knee)

NOTES: The biggest question mark over Port is how they will line up in the ruck, with Lycett previously supported by Peter Ladhams, who has joined Sydney. The Power used a two-pronged ruck structure in the AAMI Community Series, so that shapes as an option for round one, giving fifth-year tall Hayes his long-awaited debut. Butters is named here at half-forward but will play significant midfield minutes. Likewise Rozee. Dixon is racing the clock to recover from ankle surgery, with Marshall his replacement if he doesn't. Gray and Powell-Pepper are both expected to be available after suffering minor hamstring issues. Sam Mayes, and particularly Trent McKenzie, are unlucky, with the Power boasting a skinny injury list. – Nathan Schmook

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters celebrates a goal against Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday, March 20

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, MCG, 1.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: Sam Frost, Denver Grainger-Barras, Blake Hardwick

HB: Jack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Harry Morrison

C: Josh Ward, Tom Mitchell, Tom Phillips

HF: Chad Wingard, Ben McEvoy, Jack Gunston

F: Dylan Moore, Mitch Lewis, Luke Breust

Foll: Ned Reeves, Jaeger O'Meara, James Worpel

I/C: Jai Newcombe, Jacob Koschitzke, Connor Macdonald, Conor Nash

EMERG: Liam Shiels, Finn Maginness, Max Lynch, Ned Long

NEW: Josh Ward, Connor Macdonald

UNAVAILABLE: Will Day (ankle), Jarman Impey (foot), Changkuoth Jiath (knee), Lachie Bramble (foot)

NOTES: O'Meara and Mitchell missed the AAMI Community Series with soreness but both will be fit to face North Melbourne in round one. Changkuoth Jiath and Jarman Impey are expected to run out of time to prove their fitness after working their way back from surgery over the summer. Reeves and Max Lynch have gone head-to-head over the summer and the former gets the nod to start the new year over the recruit from Collingwood. No.7 pick Ward is a lock after a dazzling display across the past fortnight to put his hand up as a NAB AFL Rising Star contender, while MacDonald is firmly in the mix as the Hawks look to expose youth to plenty of games in 2022. The Hawks are missing a few options at half-back due to injury, but this is a strength when everyone is available. – Josh Gabelich

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: Aidan Corr, Ben McKay, Kayne Turner

HB: Jack Ziebell, Josh Walker, Luke McDonald

C: Jared Polec, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tom Powell

HF: Jaidyn Stephenson, Nick Larkey, Jason Horne-Francis

F: Jack Mahony, Callum Coleman-Jones, Cam Zurhaar

FOLL: Todd Goldstein, Jy Simpkin, Tarryn Thomas

I/C: Curtis Taylor, Bailey Scott, Hugh Greenwood, Tristan Xerri

EMG: Lachie Young, Charlie Lazzaro, Kyron Hayden Eddie Ford



NEW: Jason Horne-Francis, Hugh Greenwood, Callum Coleman-Jones

UNAVAILABLE: Jed Anderson (conditioning), Ben Cunnington (testicular cancer), Aiden Bonar (wrist), Will Phillips (glandular fever), Flynn Perez (knee), Matt McGuinness (foot), Aaron Hall (hamstring)

NOTES: Can three ruckmen fit into the side? David Noble might think so. Goldstein is set to keep his place as the No.1 ruck, while Xerri has enjoyed a standout summer and is likely to partner him in the early stages of the season. New recruit Coleman-Jones has been earmarked as a long-term first-choice ruck, but could start his career as a permanent forward alongside Larkey and Zurhaar. Walker should be fit, despite requiring some dental work this week. If he's not, the Kangaroos could go small in the backline with Ziebell acting as the third tall. Polec has regained his place on the wing, while Horne-Francis will make his AFL debut playing an even spread through the forward line and midfield. The side desperately needs run from half-back, but Hall isn't likely to be fit enough to provide it just yet. - Riley Beveridge



Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE



B: Tom Doedee, Jordon Butts, Luke Brown

HB: Brodie Smith, Nick Murray, Chayce Jones

C: Jordan Dawson, Matt Crouch, Lachlan Scholl

HF: Rory Sloane, Elliott Himmelberg, Darcy Fogarty

F: Ned McHenry, Riley Thilthorpe, Josh Rachele

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Ben Keays, Harry Schoenberg

I/C: Mitch Hinge, Shane McAdam, Sam Berry, Andrew McPherson

EMERG: Jake Soligo, Brayden Cook, Will Hamill, Kieran Strachan

NEW: Jordan Dawson, Josh Rachele

UNAVAILABLE: Rory Laird (hand), Lachlan Murphy (neck), Luke Pedlar (hamstring), Paul Seedsman (concussion), Taylor Walker (suspension)

NOTES: Half-back Wayne Milera has been left out after just playing one SANFL trial game, but he should break into the team quickly. Dawson is likely to be right after calf soreness, but Hinge could start on a wing in his absence and will likely play long minutes there anyway so Dawson can rotate onball. Sloane's transition to play more forward minutes is reflected, giving Schoenberg and Berry more responsibility. Soligo has impressed early and could debut. The key positions are vulnerable in attack with Taylor Walker suspended, particularly against a strong Fremantle backline at full strength. – Nathan Schmook

FREMANTLE

B: Griffin Logue, Alex Pearce, Luke Ryan

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Hayden Young

C: Liam Henry, Nat Fyfe, Darcy Tucker

HF: Sam Switkowski, Rory Lobb, Michael Frederick

F: Lachie Schultz, Matt Taberner, Michael Walters

Foll: Sean Darcy, Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

I/C: Will Brodie, Heath Chapman, David Mundy, Travis Colyer

EMERG: Mitch Crowden, Lloyd Meek, Bailey Banfield, Joel Hamling

NEW: Jordan Clark, Will Brodie

UNAVAILABLE: Eric Benning (leg), Matt Johnson (foot), Nathan Wilson (shoulder)

NOTES: Hamling is unlucky but a victim now of backline depth, likewise James Aish, who hasn't played enough pre-season minutes. Tucker is the best wing option, but Blake Acres or Connor Blakely are there if he doesn't recover from a hamstring injury in time. Crowden has featured a lot through the pre-season and enjoyed a strong summer but is squeezed out by Fyfe and others who can play both midfield and forward. He is a likely substitute. Justin Longmuir likes a three-tall forward structure but did not run with it in the AAMI Community Series, with Josh Treacy playing a scratch match. Frederick has shown he can be a marking option as well as a pressure forward. – Nathan Schmook



Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe during Captains Day at Optus Stadium in Perth on March 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST

WEST COAST



B: Shannon Hurn, Tom Barrass, Josh Rotham

HB: Luke Foley, Jeremy McGovern, Jackson Nelson

C: Andrew Gaff, Jack Redden, Connor West

HF: Jack Petruccelle, Jake Waterman, Jamaine Jones

F: Liam Ryan, Josh Kennedy, Willie Rioli

Foll: Nic Naitanui, Tim Kelly, Luke Shuey

I/C: Bailey Williams, Samo Petrevski-Seton, Tom Joyce, Patrick Naish

EMERG: Harry Edwards, Zac Langdon, Xavier O'Neill, Brady Hough

NEW: Samo Petrevski-Seton, Tom Joyce, Patrick Naish

UNAVAILABLE: Oscar Allen (foot), Campbell Chesser (ankle), Greg Clark (AC joint), Tom Cole (ankle), Jamie Cripps (pectoral), Jack Darling (COVID-19 protocols), Liam Duggan (knee), Luke Edwards (groin), Dom Sheed (syndesmosis), Luke Strnadica (foot), Zane Trew (shin soreness), Alex Witherden (suspension), Elliot Yeo (calf)

NOTES: Shuey is pushing to return from a hamstring injury and has a quiet confidence that he will play in round one. Duggan does not appear to have done enough training after knee surgery to get to the line though. Nelson has played midfield minutes but will be needed in defence after Witherden's suspension. Hough is the other option there and could debut. It's a bold call, but both Joyce and Naish look like best-22 players during this injury crisis after recently signing with the club. Including tall forward Hugh Dixon in the line-up as well as second ruck Williams would make the forward line top heavy. Relying on Ryan as a marking option provides a better balance. – Nathan Schmook

West Coast skipper Luke Shuey at AFL Captains Day on March 9. 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST

B: Caleb Graham, Sam Collins, Sean Lemmens

HB: Wil Powell, Charlie Ballard, David Swallow

C: Jeremy Sharp, Noah Anderson, Brandon Ellis

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Jack Lukosius, Nick Holman

F: Izak Rankine, Levi Casboult, Mabior Chol

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller

I/C: Lachie Weller, Alex Davies, Brayden Fiorini, Darcy Macpherson

EMERG: Rory Atkins, Sam Flanders, Alex Sexton, Chris Burgess

NEW: Levi Casboult, Mabior Chol

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Bowes (shoulder), Sam Day (wrist), Ben King (knee)

NOTES: The Suns will take an in-form team to Perth to play West Coast after defeating Port Adelaide and Geelong during the pre-season. They welcome back co-captain Jarrod Witts, possibly the most crucial player in the team, after he missed all but three games with a knee injury last year. New recruits Mabior Chol, who is expected to overcome a hamstring niggle, and Levi Casboult, will lead the key forward stocks following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Ben King. Jeremy Sharp has been a pre-season standout and will play on the wing, while Caleb Graham has shown enough to demand a spot if Gold Coast elects to go with three tall defenders. – Michael Whiting