Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's VFL practice match with the Casey Demons at Ikon Park on March 3, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

CARLTON'S inspirational leader Sam Docherty completed another step in his remarkable return to football on Thursday, producing a sizzling individual performance in a VFL practice match against Casey at Ikon Park.

Docherty remains unlikely to feature in the club's blockbuster round one clash with Richmond in a fortnight's time, but did everything right in his comeback match to finish with 38 disposals playing across half-back.



It was the former co-captain's first competitive outing since completing 12 weeks of chemotherapy last year, having been diagnosed with a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer in August.

Sam Docherty and Jake Melksham collide during the VFL practice match between Carlton and the Casey Demons at Ikon Park on March 3, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

Docherty patrolled the backline and played the full match, arguably finishing as the game's best player despite Casey easing to a comfortable 39-point victory. The former All-Australian's rebound and precision by foot was a standout feature of his performance.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last month, Carlton has become increasingly bullish about Docherty's chances of returning in the early stages of this season. However, a recent calf injury halted his run towards round one.

Sam Docherty sinks his boot into the ball during the practice match at Ikon Park on March 3, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

Casey strolled to victory thanks in large part to the work of youngster Sam Weideman, who kicked four goals to half-time before being withdrawn ahead of Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash with Carlton later in the night.

Father-son gun Taj Woewodin, recruited to the club with pick No.65 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, was also among the best for the Demons and found plenty of the footy to stake his claim for an AFL debut early in the season.