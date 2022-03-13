Brisbane's Daniel McStay kicks a goal during the AAMI Community Series game against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME players enter the League with a swagger, a self-assuredness they belong.

Chris Judd, Joel Selwood and more recently Sam Walsh – all top-end draft talent who made an impact from the time they stepped on the field.

For most others, it takes time. Often a long time. In the case of Brisbane's key forward Dan McStay, it's taken 139 games and about to enter his ninth season to realise he's good enough to play at the top level.

From the outside, McStay has always been a fine player, someone used in defence during his early years and eventually settled as a forward once Chris Fagan took over as coach in 2017.

Someone who can fly for marks, someone who has a beautiful, penetrating left-foot kick – although can occasionally get a little wobbly close to goal – and someone who has a thirst for applying defensive pressure.

Someone who wants to put the team ahead of himself.

But from the inside, McStay has never been sure.

Quietly spoken and a self-confessed "introvert", the 26-year-old told AFL.com.au his mindset had now changed.

"One thing I've always struggled with is whether I belong at the level," he said.

Dan McStay celebrates a goal with Brisbane teammates against Fremantle in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It might sound funny playing 130-odd games, but I actually am starting to believe I do belong at AFL level, and I'm starting to realise the player I can be.

"That's a massive part of me being able to hit my prime, be confident in my skin, flying for the ball, using my weapons to the best of my ability and being consistent.

"That's one thing I've struggled with in my game, I might have a good game, two bad ones and then another good game. Just trying to find that consistency."

McStay certainly found that last year.

After missing the first month of the season with a knee injury, he returned and was a major part of Brisbane resurrecting its slow 1-3 start.

He's a terrific complementary piece, a nice foil for fellow talls Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood, able to roam high up the ground and then run back towards goal.

When the trio played together Brisbane owned a 10-1 win-loss record before Hipwood was struck down with a ruptured ACL.

McStay was still strong as the season wore on, kicking a career-best 28 goals from 19 games, but his finals campaign lasted just five minutes, on the receiving end of an accidental collision with Nakia Cockatoo.

The resulting concussion took him out of both the qualifying final against Melbourne and the ensuing semi-final against the Western Bulldogs.

With a faultless pre-season under his belt, the Victorian is ready to go up a notch in 2022.

"I think it comes back to belief from my teammates," he said.

"A lot of their feedback has been about how good I can kick the ball, they want me flying into packs, those sorts of things.

"When others tell you, it resonates with you that you are good enough.

"I've been working on it my whole career.

"I'm an over-thinker and an introvert at times and that feedback has definitely helped me for sure."