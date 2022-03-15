BRISBANE star Mitch Robinson has used his inside knowledge on teammates and players around the AFL to select his ultimate Fantasy team.

The veteran Lion has dabbled in AFL Fantasy in the past, but he's all in this year and has several intriguing selections in his squad.

Starting from the backline with the "pocket rocket" Caleb Daniel and "my red-headed brother" James Sicily, Robinson outlines why he chose each member of his team.

Robinson, who is banking on himself having a big year, also revealed he has been exchanging DMs with a rising star of the League.

Check out Robbo's awesome analysis as he runs through his team one by one in the player below.

The Traders' take on Robbo's team

You love it when a player backs themselves in. Robbo has pumped out some great Fantasy scores in the past (averaged 92 and 93 in his third and fourth seasons … and 94 back in 2019), let’s hope he can deliver this year!

Our eyes went straight to the players from his own club that he has selected. Daniel Rich should serve him well as a premium defender – especially taking kick-ins – as will the MID/FWD Zac Bailey who looks set for a breakout season. Lachie Neale is a must-have for every team! Great pick.

Having Darcy Fort at R2 is interesting. Mostly for our Draft rankings of Oscar McInerney as it looks like he’ll be playing games! He saves plenty of dollars as the second ruck, but will he score enough?

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Darcy Wilmot, the Lions’ first round draftee, is suspended for round one … so Robbo should take him out, but good to know he’s a chance to crack the team!

Robbo has nailed a lot of the key value selections this year. James Sicily, Matt Crouch and Patrick Cripps are all priced well under the possible premium scores they’ll produce. Having a crack at sub-$300k players such as Hugo Ralphsmith and Patrick McCartin is a solid move as they can generate some early cash before moving them on.

He’s also generally selected the right rookies, headlined by Nick Daicos, Jason Horne-Francis, Josh Ward and Joshua Rachele. These guys will be important cash cows. Just make sure all bench players are getting a game in round one AND emergencies are nominated (one per position).

Captain Jack Macrae and vice captain Max Gawn are probably the only two who you can back in for double points each week but there are plenty who can rack up and possibly be the best scorer of the week on their given day. We’ve seen Andrew Gaff hit massive number while Caleb Daniel and Tom Stewart are top 10 defenders and of course Dustin Martin can turn it on when running through the midfield and kicking goals.

A solid squad for Robbo! 7 out of 10 … just keep tweaking it through the rolling lockout this week!

