WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has apologised for his Wednesday night media conference outburst.

After discussions with the AFL and senior club officials, it was also determined that the Bulldogs donate $20,000 to youth mental health organisation Orygen.

"I have reflected on my comments and actions from the post-game press conference after last night's game and acknowledge that my exchange with journalist Tom Morris overstepped the mark," Beveridge said.

"I want to apologise for my behaviour. I want to apologise to Tom Morris and all those present last night and to our members, supporters, partners and the wider football community."

The AFL, in a statement issued immediately after the Bulldogs', said it acknowledged Beveridge had reflected on his actions and had taken accountability for his behaviour.

"A press conference environment, regardless of the emotion that football can evoke, should always be a professional environment where all participants engage in a respectful manner – this clearly wasn't acceptable or appropriate conduct last night," the AFL statement read.



"The AFL acknowledges the formal apology from Luke Beveridge and endorsed the club's $20,000 donation to Orygen, a key partner of the Western Bulldogs Community Foundation, to assist Orygen with the important work it does in youth mental health."

In an unrelated incident, Morris was on Thursday night stood down by his employer Fox Sports.

In a statement provided to the Herald Sun, a Fox Sports spokesman said: "Fox Sports has stood down a reporter pending an investigation regarding an inappropriate audio recording. While it is not appropriate to comment further, Fox Sports is committed to a workplace where everyone feels safe, respected and valued."

Beveridge said his media conference actions after his side's 2022 season-opening loss to Melbourne were counter to the club's values.

'GUTTER JOURNALISM' Bevo storms out after extraordinary outburst

"We have strong values at the Bulldogs that we all sign up to," he said. "They are values that I believe in and support and live. My actions last night were not consistent with those values or the way we go about business as a football club, or I go about life as an individual.

"I recognised that what I did was not okay. It was not representative of our club culture which is so special and means so much to me. While I was highly emotional in the moments after a difficult loss, it is no excuse to let those emotions spill over and get the better of me.

"As people would know, I am extremely passionate about, and protective of, our players and our people, and I always have their welfare and their best interests at heart. I pride myself on being measured and thoughtful, however on this occasion I clearly didn't handle it the way I should have, and I understand and accept that.

"The last thing I want is for my actions to reflect negatively on the Western Bulldogs Football Club and our culture. As I've said many times, I want our members and supporters to be proud of their club on and off the field and to be proud of the way we conduct ourselves at all times, and I'll continue to strive for that.

"I take accountability for my actions. We will work through that as a club and I will focus on getting the best out of the team for the remainder of the season, and my energies will be centred on preparing our players for our next game against Carlton."

Bulldogs president Kylie Watson-Wheeler said she and club chief executive Ameet Bains had addressed the matter Beveridge from early on Thursday.

"From the very beginning of those discussions this morning, Luke made clear that he understood his behaviour was inappropriate and he is deeply remorseful," Watson-Wheeler said.

"Luke also understands that his conduct in the press conference was not reflective of the values of the Western Bulldogs and has shone a negative light on the Club. Everyone is entitled to a respectful workplace and we acknowledge the important and sometimes difficult job the football media have to do.

"Luke is a man of strong integrity who leads with heart and soul, caring deeply for everyone at the Western Bulldogs. His passion crossed a line last night and he is aware of that. As a club, we commit to a thorough process of internal assessment to ensure better outcomes in the future.

"Luke is a much loved and valued leader within our club. Our role as a board, as a management group and as a club as a whole, is to support Luke through the incredible pressures and emotions of the AFL industry as it exists today. We will continue to provide Luke with the resources, guidance and support he needs to perform in his role at the highest level of professionalism."