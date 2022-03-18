Carlton coach Michael Voss celebrates his side's win over Richmond in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will be without coach Michael Voss and forward Jack Martin for next week's blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs, after both entered the AFL's health and safety protocols on Friday morning.

Voss and Martin, in addition to two more football department stuff, returned positive COVID-19 test results on the Friday after the side's round one win over Richmond and will subsequently enter seven-day isolation.

It means they will miss next Thursday night's primetime fixture against the Bulldogs, with senior assistant Ash Hansen to take the reins as the club's senior coach for the evening in his first game against his former side.

The Blues had 37 players available for their round one match, and had 14 AFL-listed players take part in a VFL practice match earlier in the day, therefore will not yet be required to dip into their top-up pool.

All players and football department staff – including Voss and Martin – had earlier returned negative COVID-19 test results on the day of Thursday's season-opening clash against the Tigers.

Jack Martin celebrates a goal against Richmond in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Importantly, Michael, Jack and our staff are feeling well, which is the number one priority here obviously and they will now isolate for the required periods of time," Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd said in a statement.

"All had tested negative prior to interacting with the football program, however by today all four had returned a positive result.

"The impact of COVID-19 is still clearly a reality that we remain mindful of, so we will make the necessary adjustments, adapt and remain focused on our goal for the next week – which is preparing for a strong performance next Thursday night."

Voss had coached Carlton to victory in his first match at the helm on Thursday evening, while Martin had kicked a crucial late goal and won 13 disposals and took five marks in the win.