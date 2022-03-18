Liam Ryan poses during West Coast's official photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has been dealt yet another blow ahead of round one with Liam Ryan the latest player ruled out of Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.

Ryan has been placed in the AFL health and safety protocols, joining Tim Kelly who is also in isolation.

The star forward has been replaced in the 26-man squad by COVID contingency list player Declan Mountford.

GOING TO THE GAME? Get R1 tickets for Eagles v Suns here

The Eagles are already missing captain Luke Shuey, Jack Darling, Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, Oscar Allen, Liam Duggan, Jamie Cripps and Alex Witherden.

West Coast will confirm its final 22 and four emergencies for the Suns clash later on Friday.