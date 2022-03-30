LAST week proved to be a nightmare for most of our tipsters, with no one correctly picking more than five winners for the round.
Damian Barrett holds a one-point lead after round two, with Kane Cornes' roll of the dice on Adelaide, Essendon and Gold Coast failing to deliver.
Brisbane hard-nut Mitch Robinson is the only expert to tip the Crows in the Showdown, while Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd is picking Collingwood to upset Geelong. Will their gambles pay off?
See who else our experts tipped below.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - seven points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 13
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 22 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 12
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 11
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - 14 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 11
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - 10 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 11
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – 19 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 10
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - seven points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 10
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney - 15 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 10
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 11 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 10
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 1
Total: 9
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs – 12 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 9
MITCH ROBINSON
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Melbourne
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 9
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 4-8 Sydney
Melbourne 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 1-11 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast
Collingwood 1-11 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 North Melbourne
Carlton 12-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 0-12 Richmond
West Coast 2-10 Fremantle