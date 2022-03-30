LAST week proved to be a nightmare for most of our tipsters, with no one correctly picking more than five winners for the round.

Damian Barrett holds a one-point lead after round two, with Kane Cornes' roll of the dice on Adelaide, Essendon and Gold Coast failing to deliver.

Brisbane hard-nut Mitch Robinson is the only expert to tip the Crows in the Showdown, while Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd is picking Collingwood to upset Geelong. Will their gambles pay off?

See who else our experts tipped below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - seven points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 13

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 22 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 12

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 11

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 14 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 11

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 10 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 11

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – 19 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 10

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - seven points
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide 
Gold Coast 
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle 

Last week: 4
Total: 10

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - 15 points
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide 
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane 
Carlton 
Richmond
Fremantle 

Last week: 3
Total: 10

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 11 points 
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 
Geelong
Brisbane 
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle 

Last week: 3
Total: 10

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 1
Total: 9

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 12 points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 3
Total: 9

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Melbourne
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Geelong
Brisbane
Carlton
Richmond
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 9

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 4-8 Sydney
Melbourne 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 1-11 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast
Collingwood 1-11 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 North Melbourne
Carlton 12-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 0-12 Richmond
West Coast 2-10 Fremantle