LAST week proved to be a nightmare for most of our tipsters, with no one correctly picking more than five winners for the round.

Damian Barrett holds a one-point lead after round two, with Kane Cornes' roll of the dice on Adelaide, Essendon and Gold Coast failing to deliver.

Brisbane hard-nut Mitch Robinson is the only expert to tip the Crows in the Showdown, while Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd is picking Collingwood to upset Geelong. Will their gambles pay off?

See who else our experts tipped below.

Check out the R3 tips below

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - seven points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 13

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 22 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 12

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 11

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 14 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 11

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 10 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 11

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – 19 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 10

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - seven points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 10

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - 15 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 10

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 11 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 10

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 11 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 1

Total: 9

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 12 points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 9

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Melbourne

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Geelong

Brisbane

Carlton

Richmond

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 9

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 4-8 Sydney

Melbourne 12-0 Essendon

Adelaide 1-11 Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast

Collingwood 1-11 Geelong

Brisbane 12-0 North Melbourne

Carlton 12-0 Hawthorn

St Kilda 0-12 Richmond

West Coast 2-10 Fremantle