FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the Smithy's VFL season to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The live action in round two begins on Thursday, March 31 when Footscray hosts the Northern Bullants at VU Whitten Oval from 5.35pm AEDT.

You can then catch Sydney taking on Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark on Friday, April 1 from 7.05pm, followed by a massive six VFL games on Saturday, and another two games on Sunday.

Club captains with the VFL premiership cup at the 2022 season launch. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL season ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

VFL broadcast partner the Seven Network will continue to show one weekly game plus every final, live and free on Channel Seven in Victoria and on 7Plus nationally.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round two

Thursday, March 31

Footscray v Northern Bullants - VU Whitten Oval, 5.35pm AEDT

Friday, April 1

Sydney v Gold Coast - Blacktown International Sportspark, 7.05pm AEDT

Saturday, April 2

Coburg v Port Melbourne - Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Brisbane v North Melbourne - Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 1.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Geelong - AIA Centre, 2.05pm AEDT

Southport v Williamstown - Fankhauser Reserve, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Essendon - Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEDT

Frankston v GWS - Skybus Stadium, 7.05pm AEDT

Sunday, April 3

Sandringham v Richmond - Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 12pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Carlton - Box Hill City Oval, 3.05pm AEST