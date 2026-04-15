Dave Matthews is leaving the Giants at season's end

Greater Western Sydney CEO Dave Matthews speaks to the media on August 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has confirmed long-time CEO Dave Matthews will step down from the role at the end of the season.

Matthews has been at the Giants since 2011, before the club entered the AFL, and said it was time for his "next challenge" after 15 years in western Sydney.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Giants and I am grateful to the players, staff, members and fans that have built this club," he said in a statement.

"Now that the foundations of the club are well established it is time for the next challenge."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon praised Matthews, having worked alongside him at the AFL before Matthews moved to Sydney.

"David has played a major role in developing and leading AFL strategies since he commenced at head office in 1998. And there has been no more important strategy in that time than driving expansion," Dillon said.

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"His creativity and resilience have the Giants in the position they are in today. And personally I look forward to his ongoing contribution to the growth of our game."

Before joining the Giants, Matthews worked as the general manager of national and international development at the AFL.

Giants president Tim Reed thanked Matthews for his service.

"The club extends its sincere gratitude to David for his leadership, passion, and tireless contribution over more than a decade," he said.

"His legacy will remain embedded in the fabric of the Giants."