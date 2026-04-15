A key Adelaide forward will remain on the sidelines due to injury, but two teammates will be available for selection after exiting concussion protocols

Darcy Fogarty warms up ahead of the round three match between Adelaide and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, on March 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

INJURED Adelaide forward Darcy Fogarty remains sidelined, but coach Matthew Nicks is forecasting tough selection calls with two regulars again available.

Fogarty will miss a third consecutive game because of an injury to a disc in his back when the Crows host St Kilda on Saturday night.

Nicks said the forward still had "a little way to go" to recover from his latest issue.

"It's unfortunate ... it has been a tough grind for him," Nicks told reporters.

"He's improving, but slowly. And we won't take any risk around that."

Fullback Jordon Butts and utility Luke Pedlar have both exited concussion protocols and will be available for selection.

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"It's going to make it (selection) an interesting one because the guys who have come in have done a good job," Nicks said.

"There's a bigger picture to all of it; there's a lot more than just the individual around decisions. It's going to be a tough one."

Midfielder Jake Soligo remained in doubt after hurting an ankle in Adelaide's Gather Round win over Carlton last Thursday night.

"He's going to train, he's going to test it out," Nicks said.

Jake Soligo celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on April 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has done everything he possibly can, it's just whether he's able to get out there and hop on it and change direction and move sideways, so we'll have a look at that."

Young Dan Curtin took part in the full session without restrictions for the first time since dislocating a knee in late January.

"We're not going to rush it from here and make a mistake," Nicks said of Curtin, runner-up in the Telstra AFL Rising Star award last year.

"He has been out of the game long enough to say: 'Hey, let's get a game under your belt at a slightly different speed to maybe what's required at AFL'."