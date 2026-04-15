Chemist Warehouse is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the AFL, marking more than a decade working to support the health, wellbeing and performance of the people who make footy possible

AFL EGM Customer, Commercial and Technology Bec Haagsma and Chemist Warehouse deputy CEO Mario Tascone are joined by Melbourne AFLW captain Kate Hore and Western Bulldogs star Sam Darcy for the launch. Picture: Supplied

Powerhouse pharmacy retailer Chemist Warehouse is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Australian Football League (AFL), marking more than a decade working alongside the AFL to support the health, wellbeing and performance of the people who make footy possible.

The multi-year partnership renewal builds on one of the AFL’s most enduring partnerships, reinforcing Chemist Warehouse’s role as a trusted health and wellbeing partner across the entire football ecosystem, from elite AFL and AFLW players to umpires, clubs, staff, families, grassroots football and millions of fans nationwide.

Launching under the platform “ALL IN for Footy”, the renewed partnership represents a shared commitment to keeping the game moving, not just on game day, but every day. Together, Chemist Warehouse and the AFL will continue to champion health, accessibility and community, while creating impactful connections with fans at every level of the game.

As part of this next chapter, Chemist Warehouse is deepening its investment in one of football’s most critical and often under-recognised pillars and going ALL IN on umpires. Through an integrated initiative spanning elite and grassroots levels, Australia’s leading pharmacy retailer will support both AFL and AFLW umpires, while also investing in the future of officiating through the VFL, VFLW and Community Talent League pathways.

Ahead of AFL Umpires Community Week (April 13–17), Chemist Warehouse is thrilled to announce a bold commitment to the future of the game. Over the next five years, every pack of Gello Beans and Gello Snakes sold at Chemist Warehouse will contribute to a minimum $1 million investment in the AFL Umpires High Performance Pathway.

This initiative will support the development of the next generation of elite officials, providing access to critical resources, structured development opportunities, and a high-performance environment designed to help umpires thrive at every stage of their journey.

Fans can also expect Chemist Warehouse to deliver meaningful engagement and activations during the games biggest moments, bringing its signature energy, accessibility and value to the heart of the footy experience.

Chemist Warehouse has also further embedded itself into the weekly rhythm of the game as the official Friday Footy sponsor within the AFL Live Official App, connecting with fans nationwide as part of their regular football ritual.

“For more than a decade, our partnership with the AFL has been built on shared values, community impact and a belief in what’s possible when you commit for the long term. This announcement is a celebration of going ALL IN — for the game and for the moments that bring Australians together, on and off the field,” said Mario Tascone, Deputy CEO Chemist Warehouse.

With a national retail footprint that mirrors the reach and passion of the AFL community, Chemist Warehouse is uniquely positioned to champion healthier lifestyles while playing a meaningful role in one of Australia’s most loved sports.

Together with the AFL, Chemist Warehouse will continue to inspire Australians to prioritise their health and wellbeing, reinforcing the belief that performance starts with wellness, whether on the field, in the stands, or in everyday life.

“The AFL is thrilled to announce the renewal with Chemist Warehouse and continue the long-standing partnership. We thank Chemist Warehouse for their ongoing support, especially the investment in umpires who are integral to our game at all levels – without umpires our game wouldn’t be played,” said Bec Haagsma, Executive General Manager Customer, Commercial and Technology AFL.