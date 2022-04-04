COLLINGWOOD boom youngster Nick Daicos is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round three.
The son of Pies legend Peter, who arrived at the club via pick No.4 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, has made an instant impact in his short career to date.
Playing predominantly on the half-back line with stints in the middle, Daicos racked up 26 touches and kicked a memorable goal in the Pies' 13-point loss to Geelong on Saturday night.
In his three games to date, the 19-year-old is averaging 25 touches a game with his elite kicking skills a stand out.
Daicos joins premiership Demon Jake Bowey (round two) and young Crow Josh Rachele (round one) this year's stacked Rising Star field.
