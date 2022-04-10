AFTER a promising 2021 campaign that once again fell short in finals, Essendon was hoping to take a big step forward this season, but after the opening three rounds the Bombers sit winless in bottom spot and desperate to kickstart their account this week.

On their home turf at Marvel Stadium against Adelaide this may have been pencilled in as a win, but the Crows have been more than competitive in 2022, are flying off the back of an after-the-siren Showdown win and get back Taylor Walker after a lengthy suspension.

FOLLOW IT LIVE All the stats from 1.10pm AEST

Ben Rutten will be asking plenty from his senior players, especially after losing potential match-winner Jake Stringer to injury. Peter Wright has possibly exceeded expectations and will need to do it again, while a midfield missing Zach Merrett needs to lift another gear.

They'll be up against an Adelaide on-ball brigade boosted by the return of Rory Sloane who will be champing at the bit after missing the thrilling finish against Port Adelaide.

Match Previews R4: Essendon v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Crows at Marvel Stadium

Sunday, April 10

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling, A.Waterman, B.Zerk-Thatcher

Out: J.Stringer (injured), J.Stewart (injured), T.Cutler (H&S protocols)

Last week's sub: D.Smith (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: R.Sloane, T.Walker

Out: D.Fogarty (omitted), B.Cook (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Pedlar (unused)