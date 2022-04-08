Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield fires off a handball against Brisbane in R4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG has been forced into two huge changes ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium.

Three-time Therabody AFL All-Australian defender Tom Stewart is a late scratching with gastro, while forward/ruck Esava Ratugolea has been left out with an ankle injury he suffered during last week's win over Collingwood.

Quinton Narkle and Gryan Miers have come into the Cats' 22.

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Esava Ratugolea (ankle) and Tom Stewart (gastro) replaced in selected side by Quinton Narkle and Gryan Miers

Brisbane: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Zach Guthrie

Brisbane: Deven Robertson

Geelong was already missing Joel Selwood, rested from the team that overran Collingwood last Saturday night.

Unbeaten Brisbane has no late changes, with only suspended Oscar McInerney missing from the team that walloped North Melbourne last weekend.

The teams will renew hostilities in what promises to be a fiery clash.

FOLLOW IT LIVE All the stats from 7.50pm AEST

The Lions have not won at the Cats' home ground since 2003, but the tensions have simmered between the teams over the past few years with Lions coach Chris Fagan this week saying the 'gloves are off'.

In the corresponding contest last year, Geelong counterpart Chris Scott exchanged words with several Lions players at quarter-time of a fiery encounter.

The Cats hung on to win by a point after young Lion Zac Bailey was denied the chance of a match-winning goal following an umpiring decision the AFL later confirmed was incorrect.

Both teams are flying this year with the Lions sitting pretty at 3-0, while the Cats are 2-1 after last year's epic comeback win over Collingwood in Selwood's record-breaking 227th game as captain.

Selwood has been rested for tonight's clash and goes out of the side along with Shaun Higgins with Luke Dahlhaus promoted to the 22 and Mark O'Connor in for his first senior game of the season.