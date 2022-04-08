GEELONG and Brisbane will renew hostilities on Friday night in what promises to be a blockbuster clash at GMHBA Stadium.

The Lions have not won at the Cats' home ground since 2003, but the tensions have simmered between the teams over the past few years with Lions coach Chris Fagan this week saying the 'gloves are off'.

FOLLOW IT LIVE All the stats from 7.50pm AEST

In the corresponding contest last year, Geelong counterpart Chris Scott exchanged words with several Lions players at quarter-time of a fiery encounter.

The Cats hung on to win by a point after young Lion Zac Bailey was denied the chance of a match-winning goal following an umpiring decision the AFL later confirmed was incorrect.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R4: Geelong v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and the Lions at GMHBA Stadium

Both teams are flying this year with the Lions sitting pretty at 3-0, while the Cats are 2-1 after last year's epic comeback win over Collingwood in Joel Selwood's record-breaking 227th game as captain.

Selwood has been rested for tonight's clash and goes out of the side along with Shaun Higgins with Luke Dahlhaus promoted to the 22 and Mark O'Connor in for his first senior game of the season.

The Lions made just one change to the team that demolished North Melbourne last week with Tom Fullarton replacing the suspended Oscar McInerney.