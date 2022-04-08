Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is subbed off during R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Ollie Wines remains in hospital with a heart condition after being subbed off during Thursday night's loss to Melbourne.

Wines was withdrawn from the game at half-time after suffering nausea.

He was taken to hospital after the game, with the Power revealing on Friday that the Brownlow medallist has been diagnosed with a heart irregularity.

"He is currently still in hospital with a heart irregularity – the cause of which is undetermined and will be investigated over the coming days," a Power statement read.

"Wines remains well and in good spirits."

Port also confirmed that an MRI revealed that ruck Scott Lycett dislocated his shoulder during the game and his condition will be monitored over the coming days.

