A SEVERELY undermanned West Coast has stunned Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, grabbing a massive backs-to-the-wall 14.3 (87) to 10.14 (74) victory on Saturday.

In a contest where the lead changed constantly and the result was always in the balance, it was the mix of second stringers in the midfield and wily veterans at each end of the ground that got the Eagles over the line.

While Adam Simpson is slowly getting some of his more experienced players back on the park, West Coast's onball brigade was without Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed, Tim Kelly and Andrew Gaff, however their young replacements were more than capable to fill the gaps.

MAGPIES V EAGLES Full match details and stats

Meanwhile, Josh Kennedy and Jack Darling up forward and Jeremy McGovern down back did as they have for years, leading by example and winning crucial plays that turned the tide back in the Eagles' favour.

The Daicos brothers Josh and Nick were the Magpies' best, racking up possessions and showing they'll be a massive factor in the future of the club. Veteran skipper Scott Pendlebury did everything with class but ultimately couldn't do enough.

More to come

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Son of ex-Crow nails first AFL goal Luke Edwards, son of former Crow Tyson, extended his side's lead after he slotted his first career goal midway through the second term

Where there's a Willie there's a way

Willie Rioli has missed a lot of football, with the entire COVID-ravaged 2020 and 2021 seasons passing while he sat on the sidelines, but he's back, and dare I say it of a 175cm small forward, he's bigger and better than ever. Four goals against North Melbourne in round two was his highest return in an AFL match, and his three on Saturday suggests he's ready to produce at a consistent rate. In true Rioli fashion, he's an unstoppable mix of flash, pressure and courage. West Coast missed what he brings the past two years - we all did - but when he's there Willie makes this side a whole different matter, no matter who else is in the side.

Willie Rioli celebrates a goal in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos is bringing the best out of brother Josh

We knew Nick Daicos was going to be good - and he is - but the bonus for Collingwood is the level of football he is pulling out of older brother Josh. Both managed career-best figures on Saturday, not a big feat for Nick in game four, but Josh debuted in 2017 and, while he's often impressed, this season has seen him hit career-high averages across the board. Whether it's an extension of backyard rivalry or a contest to see who can impress father Peter the most won't fuss Craig McRae, in fact he's likely encouraging it, whispering in each Daicos' ear pre-game 'You know Dad doesn't love you as much as your brother - he told me just the other day'. The truth is anyone in black and white is loving them both.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Daicos explodes to put Pies in front Josh Daicos produced a brilliant snapping goal to give his side the lead for the first time

Pressure is creating diamonds in the west

The phrase 'one man's misfortune is another's opportunity' has been done to death in football circles, but it's about all Adam Simpson has been able to muster as he's watched player after player become unavailable through the first four rounds of 2022. And maybe he's starting to be proven right. Connor West, Xavier O'Neill, Luke Edwards and Patrick Naish all stood up in a midfield missing too many big names to mention. Whether there'll be room for the kids when the stars return will have to wait to be seen, but the strongest steel is forged in the hottest fire and a testing time could be handing Simpson some quality weapons for the future.

COLLINGWOOD 1.2 6.6 9.10 10.14 (74)

WEST COAST 2.2 7.2 9.3 14.3 (87)

GOALS

Collingwood: Ginnivan 2, Mihocek 2, Cameron, J.Daicos, Henry, Hoskin-Elliott, Maynard, Wilson

West Coast: Kennedy 3, Rioli 3, Ryan 2, Darling 2, Edwards, Langdon, Naish, Waterman

BEST

Collingwood: J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Grundy, Pendlebury, Maynard

West Coast: McGovern, O'Neill, Duggan, West, Naish, Rioli

INJURIES

Collingwood: Elliott (TBC)

West Coast: L.Edwards (TBC)

Medical subs

Collingwood: Trent Bianco, replaced Jamie Elliott in the fourth quarter

West Coast: Josh Rotham, replaced Luke Edwards in the fourth quarter

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium