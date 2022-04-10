Patrick Cripps looks on after being subbed against Gold Coast in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON superstar Patrick Cripps has been subbed out of Sunday's game against Gold Coast with a left hamstring injury.

Cripps played the first quarter, gathering seven disposals and kicking a goal, but did not return to Metricon Stadium after quarter-time.

He has been replaced by medical substitute Jordan Boyd.

Cripps has been one of the competition's best players in the opening three rounds with best on ground performances against both Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

He has averaged 32 disposals and two goals so far this season.

Gold Coast has also used its medical sub Rory Atkins following the departure of Jy Farrar, who limped off with a hamstring injury early in the second term.

