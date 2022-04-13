HAVEN'T signed up for AFL Tipping, but still want a chance to win?
The rules are simple: Pick one term to win each week and if they salute then you advance to the next week. However, you may only tip the same team ONCE through the entire Gauntlet competition so choose wisely and plan ahead.
According to our tipsters, four teams are certainties to win this weekend, while Mitch Robinson is the only one to pick West Coast to beat Sydney and Michael Whiting expects Gold Coast to defeat St Kilda.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
Check out the R5 tips below
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 41 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 24
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 29 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 23
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 33 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 23
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 40 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 22
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 21
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 60 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 21
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 42 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 20
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane – 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Adelaide
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 20
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Gold Coast
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 20
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 20
MITCH ROBINSON
Brisbane - 25 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
St Kilda
Adelaide
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 20
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane – 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 19
TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 1-11 Sydney
St Kilda 11-1 Gold Coast
Adelaide 2-10 Richmond
Melbourne 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 9-3 Port Adelaide
Essendon 5-7 Fremantle
Hawthorn 0-12 Geelong