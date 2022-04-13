HAVEN'T signed up for AFL Tipping, but still want a chance to win? 

Well now is the time to sign up and enter The Gauntlet to be in the running to win $1000.

The rules are simple: Pick one term to win each week and if they salute then you advance to the next week. However, you may only tip the same team ONCE through the entire Gauntlet competition so choose wisely and plan ahead. 

According to our tipsters, four teams are certainties to win this weekend, while Mitch Robinson is the only one to pick West Coast to beat Sydney and Michael Whiting expects Gold Coast to defeat St Kilda.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 41 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 24

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 29 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 23

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 33 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Geelong

Last week: 6
Total: 23

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 40 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong 
Gauntlet tip: Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 22

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Geelong

Last week: 5
Total: 21

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 60 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Sydney

Last week: 5
Total: 21

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 42 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 20

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane – 30 points
Western Bulldogs 
Sydney
St Kilda
Adelaide
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4
Total: 20

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
Gold Coast
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 20

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 20

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane - 25 points
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
St Kilda
Adelaide
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 20

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Sydney
St Kilda
Richmond
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Geelong
Gauntlet tip: Melbourne

Last week: 3
Total: 19

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 1-11 Sydney
St Kilda 11-1 Gold Coast
Adelaide 2-10 Richmond
Melbourne 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 9-3 Port Adelaide
Essendon 5-7 Fremantle
Hawthorn 0-12 Geelong