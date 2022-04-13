Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

According to our tipsters, four teams are certainties to win this weekend, while Mitch Robinson is the only one to pick West Coast to beat Sydney and Michael Whiting expects Gold Coast to defeat St Kilda.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 41 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 24

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 29 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 23

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 33 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 23

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 40 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 22

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 30 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 21

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 60 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 21

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 42 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 20

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane – 30 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Adelaide

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 20

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 27 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Gold Coast

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 20

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 20

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane - 25 points

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

St Kilda

Adelaide

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 20

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

St Kilda

Richmond

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Gauntlet tip: Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 19

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood

North Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs

West Coast 1-11 Sydney

St Kilda 11-1 Gold Coast

Adelaide 2-10 Richmond

Melbourne 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 9-3 Port Adelaide

Essendon 5-7 Fremantle

Hawthorn 0-12 Geelong