Braeden Campbell, Ollie Florent and Dylan Stephens celebrate a goal for Sydney against GWS in round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HE'S ONE of the burgeoning talents in an electrifying group of young guns and Braeden Campbell says it's the chemistry and mentality of the kids at Sydney that is a crucial contributor to their status as a potential top-four team.

Taken at pick No.5 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, the gifted ball user sits alongside Errol Gulden, Chad Warner, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey, Ollie Florent, Justin McInerney and James Rowbotton in a cluster of youngsters that is the envy of most other clubs in the AFL.

And it's the bond and drive amongst that group, along with others like fellow top-five picks in Dylan Stephens and Logan McDonald, that is a critical aspect of the Swans' recent success.

"You trust each other a lot more out on the field because you know they've put in the work because you're constantly around them," Campbell said.

"Everyone's super tight with each other. I live with other boys (Angus Sheldrick and Marc Sheather) so we're always around each other and at the club we're constantly having feeds and coffees, even on our days off we meet for a swim or other things, so the group we've got at the moment is really close and it reflects out on the field."

Braeden Campbell in action for Sydney against North Melbourne in round four, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney had a mighty scare in Saturday's narrow win over struggling North Melbourne and while the usual contributors in Callum Mills, Jake Lloyd and Isaac Heeney stood up throughout, the youngsters did their bit to drive the Swans to victory late on.

Justin McInerney was a particular standout, finishing with 30 disposals, most of which came in the second half, in a performance that heralded him the maximum 10 coaches' votes.

Campbell himself notched up 21 possessions, his second-biggest haul in his 12 AFL games to date.

"That's one of our biggest strengths as such a young group. Everyone has that mindset to not rely on the older boys like 'Bud' (Lance Franklin) or 'Ramps' (Dane Rampe) and Lloydy, but to contribute and constantly improve," he said.

Campbell is certainly being asked to do that in the back half of the ground for the Swans this season.

He's been entrusted with launching attacks through his pinpoint distribution by foot and it's a role he's relishing.

"I'm enjoying it. There are heaps of boys we can rely upon in the back half with the ball down there: Jake Lloyd and Nick Blakey as well, but I'm having heaps of fun down there with the pill in my hands," he said.

Justin McInerney celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

While the Swans sit in sixth place on the ladder at 3-1 for the season, their last two performances will raise some concerns.

Coach John Longmire conceded that the scoreboard in the Swans' 11-point loss to the Bulldogs in round three may have flattered them, while they were almost the victims of the upset of the season in last week's last-ditch escape against the Kangaroos.

Campbell says the area they are falling short in at the moment is clear.

"It's just about bringing our pressure really to the game. In the first quarter against North we were down in that aspect so it's just about bringing that every week to the game," he said.

And they'll need to ensure they do that under the Friday night lights in Perth this week against a West Coast side that has been ultra-competitive despite being hugely undermanned for most of the first month of the season.

Campbell may cross paths with the red-hot Willie Rioli on Friday night while Therabody AFL All-Australian Liam Ryan poses another threat as he returned to form with two goals in the Eagles' stirring win over Collingwood.

"It's more the aerial threat as their biggest strength but also once the ball hits the ground, they're very quick on it. The speed and the threat they pose in the air is the biggest area for us to work on this week," Campbell said.

"It excites me because I haven't played at Optus Stadium before so I'm excited to fly over there, it should be a great night."