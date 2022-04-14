Jy Farrar in action for Gold Coast against Carlton in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VERSATILE Gold Coast defender Jy Farrar will be available to face St Kilda this weekend after being subbed out against Carlton last Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Farrar got through the Suns' main training session at Metricon Stadium on Thursday morning, ticking every box to put his name up for selection against the Saints.

Wil Powell got an early mark after tweaking his ankle against the Blues, but is in no doubt to play at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Coach Stuart Dew confirmed Farrar's availability.

"He was a little nervy during the game and (we were) a little bit precautionary because you get a little jumpy with that stuff and you've got to treat it with respect," Dew said.

"The scan was clear and what we've seen today was really clear, so that's a positive."

Dew said he was unsure who would replace Jack Lukosius (knee) with Rory Atkins and Oleg Markov both running with the senior team in match simulation drills.

Jack Lukosius receives medical treatment during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has lost its past five games to St Kilda by a combined 20 points, something that made the coach smirk when asked about the contest.

"We match up well and play a similar style. There's a couple there we should have closed out and didn't," Dew said.

"Both teams are very different to those games, even last year's team to this year's is different.

"Last week Carlton was one of the form teams of the comp and clearly St Kilda are now, so it's a good challenge."