State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at ACH Group Stadium, Friday April 15, 4.10pm ACST

Riley Thilthorpe continues to impress in the SANFL with another strong performance in the Crows' 15-point loss to Glenelg.

In a wild match, the Crows led by 40 points at half-time before Glenelg produced an incredible 10-goal third quarter to seize control of the match.

Despite the loss, Thilthorpe was again prominent to finish with four goals including three in the first term.

Jackson Hately had the most disposals for the Crows with 26, while Harry Schoenberg had 19 after his demotion from the senior team.

Kieran Strachan dominated the ruck with 40 hitouts and Tariek Newchurch kicked three goals up forward.

Wayne Milera managed 16 touches and youngsters Patrick Parnell (21) and Luke Nankervis (14 and one goal) showed plenty of promise.

That's three from close range for @Adelaide_FC Riley Thilthorpe in the first term at the Bay! @Hostplus @SANFL League ?? pic.twitter.com/D7u5UQD3Lc — SANFL (@SANFL) April 15, 2022

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, Sunday April 17, 11.05am AEST

Lachie Plowman responded to his senior omission this week with 21 disposals and eight marks in the Blues’ 25-point loss to Richmond on Sunday.

Second-year midfielder Jack Carroll edged a little closer to a senior debut with 23 touches and eight clearances, although there may be limited opportunities at Princes Park at the moment.

Rebounding defender Tom Williamson also put his hand up with 23 disposals, while Tom De Koning kicked a goal from 14 touches and seven clearances, despite losing the ruck duels to big Tiger Ivan Soldo.

Former first-round draft selections Liam Stocker (11 disposals), Lochie O’Brien (15 disposals) and Sam Philp (13 disposals) were all relatively quiet, although Philp did kick two goals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v GWS Giants at AIA Centre, Saturday April 16, 2.05pm AEST

Tyler Brown and Finlay Macrae gathered 26 disposals each as the Magpies fell to GWS by 17 points on Saturday.

The pair combined for 14 clearances, with Macrae also kicking a goal in a brilliant fightback for the Pies, who trailed by 46 points at three-quarter time.

Oliver Henry was lively in attack with three goals, while rookie midfielder Isaac Chugg added two from 12 disposals.

Trent Bianco picked up 21 touches, Caleb Poulter had 19 and Trey Ruscoe 16.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Essendon at ETU Stadium, Sunday April 17, 2.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Friday April 15, 4.10pm AWST

Karl Worner was among the Thunder's best as they opened the WAFL season with a 32-point win over East Fremantle.

The 19-year-old racked up a massive 31 disposals, as well as kicking two goals and taking 10 marks in a dominant performance.

Veteran Connor Blakely also had 31 touches to show he is ready to step into the senior side if required.

Mitch Crowden (20 possessions and two goals) and Joel Western (19 and one) were also prominent in Peel's victory.

Draftee Jye Amiss booted 1.2 from 17 touches, while Liam Henry managed 11 possessions.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Geelong at Fankhause Reserve, Thursday April 14, 7.05pm AEST

Francis Evans did his chances of a recall no harm with a standout performance in the Cats' 47-point loss to Southport on Thursday night.

Evans, who played in the seniors in round three, booted three goals and had 21 disposals and five marks to be the Cats' best player.

Cooper Stephens continued his fine start to the season with 19 touches and seven tackles, while Zach Guthrie racked up 21 touches off half back.

Excitement machine Oliver Dempsey was held goalless, while Shannon Neale managed one major on a tough night.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at Trevor Barker Oval, Saturday April 16, 11.05am AEST

Jeremy Sharp put his hand up for a senior recall with a stunning performance in the Suns' eight-point loss to Sandringham.

Sharp filled the entire stat sheet with a staggering 40 disposals (29 kicks and 11 handballs), eight marks, two goals and nine clearances.

Up forward, Chris Burgess cashed in with a six-goal haul and looms as a likely promotion if Mabior Chol misses weeks.

Sam Flanders was also busy with 29 touches, while Darcy Macpherson had 27 and kicked a goal.

Elijah Hollands will be close to a senior debut after kicking two goals from 23 possessions in a strong performance.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v GWS Giants at AIA Centre, Saturday April 16, 2.05pm AEST

Jarrod Brander put his hand up for a recall to the senior side with a stunning four-goal performance against Collingwood on Saturday.

The former Eagle was a star in attack for the second week in a row as the Giants clinched a 17-point win, gathering 22 disposals and 10 marks to send a message to Leon Cameron and the selection committee.

Last year's pick No.42 Josh Fahey picked up 19 touches, while James Peatling had 16 and kicked two goals, with Will Shaw also adding two majors.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Coburg at Casey Fields, Sunday April 17, 1.35pm AEST

Sent back to the VFL after playing the first four games of the AFL season, veteran Adam Tomlinson was influential in Melbourne’s 35-point win against Coburg at Casey Fields. Tomlinson finished with 24 possessions and six marks.

In his 100th VFL game, journeyman Mitch Brown kicked two goals, so too did Toby Bedford and rookie Majak Daw.

Former Saint Luke Dunstan (21 touches and a goal), as was experienced forward Jake Melksham (21 disposals).

Father-son selection Taj Woewodin (21 possessions) showed plenty of promise.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Footscray Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 15, 12.05pm AEST

Jed Anderson made an encouraging return to competitive football with a strong performance in the Roos' six-point win over Footscray.

Anderson, who missed the bulk of the pre-season after failing to comply with the AFL's vaccination policy, gathered 23 touches and had six clearances in his first hitout of the season.

Charlie Comben was the hero with his fourth goal in the dying stages proving the difference, while Paul Curtis also booted four.

Aiden Bonar responded to his demotion with 20 touches and 11 marks, while Will Phillips had nine touches in his first game of the season after a pre-season bout of glandular fever.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Port Adelaide at Coopers Stadium, Friday April 15, 7.35pm ACST

Dylan Williams was the Power's best player in a disappointing 16-point loss to Norwood.

The crafty forward kicked three goals and took seven marks in a lively performance up forward.

Kane Farrell had 19 touches and kicked a major as he continues to work his way back from a knee reconstruction.

Taj Schofield impressed with 19 possessions and Jase Burgoyne kicked a goal from 20 touches, while Sam Skinner battled hard as an undersized ruckman.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Richmond at Ikon Park, Sunday April 17, 11.05am AEST

Jake Aarts got game time as the medical substitute in Richmond’s AFL loss to Adelaide on Saturday afternoon then made it home in time to rack up 30 disposals, 10 tackles, seven clearances and a goal in the club’s 25-point VFL win over Carlton on Sunday morning, obviously keen to make a statement to selectors.

Kane Lambert will also be in Damien Hardwick’s mind after kicking two goals from 25 disposals, while the almost-forgotten Sydney Stack slotted three goals from 23 touches.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo smashed the Blues’ big men at the hitouts with 41 taps and five clearances, on top of two goals from 15 disposals.

Former first-round draft pick Riley Collier-Dawkins had a busy day with 25 touches and five clearances, Will Martyn got the ball 24 times and first-year midfielder Tyler Sonsie had 18 disposals, 15 of them kicks, in a run of good form that has him close to a senior debut.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at Trevor Barker Oval, Saturday April 16, 11.05am AEST

Zak Jones made his return to competitive action in the Zebras' eight-point win over Gold Coast.

The pacy midfielder took personal leave from the club on the eve of the season, but was back in action for the first time on Saturday and finished as the Zebras' leading possession getter with 28.

Jack Bytel racked up 27 touches and kicked a goal, while Max Heath booted three goals and 28 hitouts.

Mitch Owens was prolific with 26 possessions and Leo Connolly was also a strong contributor with 21 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Northern Bullants at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday April 17, 1.05pm AEST

It was a sorry afternoon for the Swans at Blacktown, with big man Joel Amartey concussed in the 19-point loss to the Bullants.

Ryan Clarke was best afield, winning a game-high 37 touches, to go alongside six tackles.

Lewis Taylor had 25 disposals, while Will Gould finished with 24.

Young gun Dylan Stephens, who has played three games at AFL level in 2022, picked up 16 possessions.

International category B rookie Barry O’Connor was dangerous, kicking two goals from 14 disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday April 16, 2.10pm AWST

Xavier O'Neill put his hand up for an immediate recall to the senior side with a strong performance in the Eagles' two-point loss to Perth.

O'Neill racked up 27 touches and booted a goal to be his side's best player.

Jake Waterman kicked two goals, but missed a late chance that could have given the Eagles the lead in the dying stages.

Youngster Brady Hough was also prominent with 19 disposals, while mature-age recruit Greg Clark gathered 18 touches in his return to competitive action after a pre-season shoulder injury.

Sam Petrevski-Seton (15) and Isiah Winder (14) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Footscray Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 15, 12.05pm AEST

Buku Khamis booted four goals in Footscray's six-point loss to North Melbourne.

After playing one senior game in 2021 as a defender, Khamis enjoyed a breakout game in his new role up forward with 16 disposals and 10 marks to go with his four majors.

Robbie McComb racked up 28 touches and six clearances in his return from injury, while Rhylee West was prominent with 18 possessions and a goal.

Hayden Crozier was solid with 18 and eight marks as he works his way back from a scary fainting episode three weeks ago.

Veteran ruckman Stef Martin continued his strong form with 24 disposals, 16 hitouts and a game-high 10 clearances.