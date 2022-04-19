THE LATEST on Ollie Wines, Patrick Cripps, Jeremy McGovern and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round five.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Hinge  Hip  Test
 Andrew McPherson  Hamstring  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
 Zac Taylor  Thumb  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Crows skipper Sloane will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee in Saturday's win over Richmond. Hinge may come under consideration after being troubled by a hip issue last week and not being considered at either AFL or SANFL level in the end. McPherson also missed the weekend's SANFL game after experiencing hamstring tightness. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  6-8 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

With coach Chris Fagan confirming last week that Keidean Coleman would be available this weekend, Hipwood is the only one on the official Lions list. He's still on track for a return in mid-late May. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Ed Curnow  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Cripps  Hamstring  Test
 Josh Honey  Knee  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will see how Cripps recovers at training this week before deciding on whether he takes on the Dockers on Saturday night. Honey should return through the VFL, while McDonald and McGovern remain unlikely for the time being. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Cameron  Ribs  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Jack Ginnivan  Soreness  Test
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hip  Test
 Brody Mihocek  H&S protocols  Test
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  4 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Finger  TBC
 Trey Ruscoe  Plantaris  1 week
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Key defender Roughead is in doubt for Anzac Day after hurting his finger in the loss to Brisbane. The 31-year-old has endured a frustrating start to 2022, playing only one game after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of January. Mihocek, Ginnivan and McCreery are all in the mix after missing the trip to Queensland. Elliott is the major injury concern with the star forward set to miss at least the next two months after undergoing shoulder surgery last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Zach Merrett  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  TBC
 Will Snelling  Calf  3-4 weeks
 James Stewart  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  TBC
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers are set to again be without Stringer for Anzac Day, while Snelling, Merrett, Stewart and Phillips are also all going to miss the clash with their own concerns. Harrison Jones returned at VFL level last week and will be considered for AFL inclusion. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nat Fyfe  Back  TBC
 Matthew Johnson  Foot/ankle  4-5 weeks
 Lachie Schultz  H&S protocols  TBC
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Fremantle has few immediate issues except positive selection headaches, with small forward Schultz set to be available again for Saturday night's clash with Carlton. Caleb Serong and Alex Pearce both returned from injuries without issue in Sunday's win over Essendon. Dockers coach Justin Longmuir said last week Fyfe would be sidelined until shortly prior to the mid-season bye.  – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Shoulder  TBC
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  8-12 weeks
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Hip  1 week
 Sam Menegola  Concussion  Test
 Quinton Narkle  Ankle  Test
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  2-3 months
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Young key defender Henry was substituted out of the Easter Monday clash after someone stood on his foot. The 23-year-old had that foot operated on in January and is awaiting scans to see if there is any further damage. Bews hurt his shoulder in the loss to Hawthorn, while Cameron Guthrie battled through the game after copping a decent corked leg in the first half. The severity of those injuries will be determined in the coming days, given the timing of round five. Narkle missed the clash after hurting his ankle in round four and isn’t expected to be fit to face North Melbourne in Hobart. Rohan is still building his body up after an interrupted pre-season due to a back and hip issue. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Shoulder  2 weeks
 Mabior Chol  Adductor  Test
 Charlie Constable  Concussion  TBC
 Joel Jeffrey  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes were on Lukosius and Chol at Tuesday's session with both completing some running, but no team drills. The pair will be tested later in the week, but early indications are they are on track to be available. Bowes is closing in on a return following shoulder surgery, and will again take part in main training on Thursday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  12-16 weeks
 Isaac Cumming  H&S protocols  Test
 Brent Daniels  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Zach Sproule  Shoulder  2 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh worries for the Giants, which is something new in 2022. Cumming is due out of protocols this week and is expected to be available, while it's hoped Stone can rejoin main training and put his hand up for selection in the coming weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Foot  Test
 Will Day   Concussion  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  10 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  TBC
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn is waiting to see the severity of Reeves' shoulder injury from the Easter Monday win over Geelong. The young ruckman dislocated his right shoulder in the opening quarter and has undergone scans. He may be available this weekend, but the Hawks are wary they might lose him for some time. With McEvoy sidelined with a neck injury, they might need to turn to Max Lynch who has endured a frustrating start to life at Waverley Park. The former Magpie has been in and out of concussion and health and safety protocols, before experiencing an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting over the weekend. Star forward Wingard has missed the past two games with a deep cork calf and is no certainty to be cleared to face Sydney in Launceston on Anzac Day, while Day is on track to pass concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  1 week
 Blake Howes  Foot  8-10 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Foot  2-4 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are close to regaining another premiership player, with Hibberd likely only a week away. Salem is still about a month away from returning, while first-year youngster Howes will undergo surgery this week and should miss a minimum of two months. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Ankle  Test
 Jared Polec  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Tarryn Thomas  Internal bruising  Test
 Cameron Zurhaar  Concussion  Test
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will regain Zurhaar from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Thomas is an outside chance of returning. Mahony could still play, thanks to a nine-day break. Hall will likely miss the best part of a month. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Dixon  Ankle  TBC
Xavier Duursma  Neck/shoulder  Test
Orazio Fantasia  Knee  4-6 weeks
Scott Lycett  Shoulder  12 weeks
Trent McKenzie  Knee  TBC
Josh Sinn  Groin  2-3 weeks
Ollie Wines  Heart  TBC
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Port coach Ken Hinkley was cautiously optimistic Wines will be available to return in Saturday's home game against West Coast after a heart condition. The Power will be without Lycett who is set to undergo shoulder surgery and miss three months. Neither of Duursma or McKenzie played SANFL on the weekend, while skipper Tom Jonas picked up a knee knock in Sunday's loss to Carlton, but played on. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  H&S protocols  1-2 weeks
 Josh Caddy  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  Test
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Personal  TBC
 Hugo Ralpsmith  Ribs  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Caddy is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering what the Tigers are calling a "medium-term" hamstring injury in the VFL. Ralphsmith was subbed off after a fourth-quarter knock to the ribs, while youngster Brown is unavailable due to health and safety protocols – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Hamstring   1-2 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Jarryn Geary  Concussion  Test
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  5-7 weeks
 Jack Higgins  Concussion  Test
 Paddy Ryder  Suspension  Round seven
 Jimmy Webster  H&S protocols  Test
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones made a strong return in the VFL on Saturday in his first game since taking personal leave in March. The midfielder played a full game and could be ready to return to senior level. Billings and Clark are edging closer to a return from injuries suffered in the AAMI Community Series. Webster should be available for the trip to the nation's capital after missing the win over the Gold Coast after entering health and safety protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Hamstring  TBC
 Lance Franklin  Finger  Test
 Tom Hickey  Knee  4 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Eye  TBC
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

After missing just one match, Franklin has progressed nicely and will be tested again later in the week to assess his availability to play Hawthorn next Monday. Papley trained "flat out" on Monday and Tuesday, but coach John Longmire says he'll need another full week to improve his fitness after a lengthy layoff. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Andrew Gaff  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  H&S protocols  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Jack Petruccelle  H&S protocols  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  4 weeks
 Zane Trew  Shin  1 week
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast will hope to regain McGovern for Saturday's game away to Port Adelaide with the key defender due out of protocols on Thursday. Allen and Gaff are close to returning from injuries, but Eagles coach Adam Simpson said they were unlikely for round six. Petruccelle was back on the training track on Monday after time in protocols and will be available for selection, while Greg Clark successfully returned from a pre-season shoulder injury in the WAFL on the weekend. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dominic Bedendo  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Josh Bruce  Knee  7-11 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  TBC
 Mitch Hannan  Illness  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  9-11 weeks
 Jordon Sweet  Concussion  Test
 Laith Vandermeer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Garcia was the latest addition to the Bulldogs' injury list after hurting his knee in the Good Friday win over the Kangaroos. He has avoided a second ACL knee injury but did jar it and is set to be sidelined for at least a month. Keath remains several weeks away from being available for the Dogs with his hamstring injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 