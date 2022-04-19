THE LATEST on Ollie Wines, Patrick Cripps, Jeremy McGovern and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round five.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Hinge
|Hip
|Test
|Andrew McPherson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Taylor
|Thumb
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Crows skipper Sloane will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee in Saturday's win over Richmond. Hinge may come under consideration after being troubled by a hip issue last week and not being considered at either AFL or SANFL level in the end. McPherson also missed the weekend's SANFL game after experiencing hamstring tightness. - Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
With coach Chris Fagan confirming last week that Keidean Coleman would be available this weekend, Hipwood is the only one on the official Lions list. He's still on track for a return in mid-late May. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Ed Curnow
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Cripps
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will see how Cripps recovers at training this week before deciding on whether he takes on the Dockers on Saturday night. Honey should return through the VFL, while McDonald and McGovern remain unlikely for the time being. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Cameron
|Ribs
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Jack Ginnivan
|Soreness
|Test
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hip
|Test
|Brody Mihocek
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Finger
|TBC
|Trey Ruscoe
|Plantaris
|1 week
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Key defender Roughead is in doubt for Anzac Day after hurting his finger in the loss to Brisbane. The 31-year-old has endured a frustrating start to 2022, playing only one game after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of January. Mihocek, Ginnivan and McCreery are all in the mix after missing the trip to Queensland. Elliott is the major injury concern with the star forward set to miss at least the next two months after undergoing shoulder surgery last week. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Zach Merrett
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|James Stewart
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers are set to again be without Stringer for Anzac Day, while Snelling, Merrett, Stewart and Phillips are also all going to miss the clash with their own concerns. Harrison Jones returned at VFL level last week and will be considered for AFL inclusion. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|TBC
|Matthew Johnson
|Foot/ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Lachie Schultz
|H&S protocols
|TBC
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Fremantle has few immediate issues except positive selection headaches, with small forward Schultz set to be available again for Saturday night's clash with Carlton. Caleb Serong and Alex Pearce both returned from injuries without issue in Sunday's win over Essendon. Dockers coach Justin Longmuir said last week Fyfe would be sidelined until shortly prior to the mid-season bye. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|8-12 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Hip
|1 week
|Sam Menegola
|Concussion
|Test
|Quinton Narkle
|Ankle
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Back and hip
|2-3 months
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Young key defender Henry was substituted out of the Easter Monday clash after someone stood on his foot. The 23-year-old had that foot operated on in January and is awaiting scans to see if there is any further damage. Bews hurt his shoulder in the loss to Hawthorn, while Cameron Guthrie battled through the game after copping a decent corked leg in the first half. The severity of those injuries will be determined in the coming days, given the timing of round five. Narkle missed the clash after hurting his ankle in round four and isn’t expected to be fit to face North Melbourne in Hobart. Rohan is still building his body up after an interrupted pre-season due to a back and hip issue. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Mabior Chol
|Adductor
|Test
|Charlie Constable
|Concussion
|TBC
|Joel Jeffrey
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
All eyes were on Lukosius and Chol at Tuesday's session with both completing some running, but no team drills. The pair will be tested later in the week, but early indications are they are on track to be available. Bowes is closing in on a return following shoulder surgery, and will again take part in main training on Thursday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|12-16 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Zach Sproule
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
No fresh worries for the Giants, which is something new in 2022. Cumming is due out of protocols this week and is expected to be available, while it's hoped Stone can rejoin main training and put his hand up for selection in the coming weeks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Foot
|Test
|Will Day
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|10 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Hawthorn is waiting to see the severity of Reeves' shoulder injury from the Easter Monday win over Geelong. The young ruckman dislocated his right shoulder in the opening quarter and has undergone scans. He may be available this weekend, but the Hawks are wary they might lose him for some time. With McEvoy sidelined with a neck injury, they might need to turn to Max Lynch who has endured a frustrating start to life at Waverley Park. The former Magpie has been in and out of concussion and health and safety protocols, before experiencing an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting over the weekend. Star forward Wingard has missed the past two games with a deep cork calf and is no certainty to be cleared to face Sydney in Launceston on Anzac Day, while Day is on track to pass concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|1 week
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are close to regaining another premiership player, with Hibberd likely only a week away. Salem is still about a month away from returning, while first-year youngster Howes will undergo surgery this week and should miss a minimum of two months. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Ankle
|Test
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tarryn Thomas
|Internal bruising
|Test
|Cameron Zurhaar
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will regain Zurhaar from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Thomas is an outside chance of returning. Mahony could still play, thanks to a nine-day break. Hall will likely miss the best part of a month. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Xavier Duursma
|Neck/shoulder
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Ollie Wines
|Heart
|TBC
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Port coach Ken Hinkley was cautiously optimistic Wines will be available to return in Saturday's home game against West Coast after a heart condition. The Power will be without Lycett who is set to undergo shoulder surgery and miss three months. Neither of Duursma or McKenzie played SANFL on the weekend, while skipper Tom Jonas picked up a knee knock in Sunday's loss to Carlton, but played on. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|H&S protocols
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Caddy
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Personal
|TBC
|Hugo Ralpsmith
|Ribs
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Caddy is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering what the Tigers are calling a "medium-term" hamstring injury in the VFL. Ralphsmith was subbed off after a fourth-quarter knock to the ribs, while youngster Brown is unavailable due to health and safety protocols – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Concussion
|Test
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Higgins
|Concussion
|Test
|Paddy Ryder
|Suspension
|Round seven
|Jimmy Webster
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Jones made a strong return in the VFL on Saturday in his first game since taking personal leave in March. The midfielder played a full game and could be ready to return to senior level. Billings and Clark are edging closer to a return from injuries suffered in the AAMI Community Series. Webster should be available for the trip to the nation's capital after missing the win over the Gold Coast after entering health and safety protocols. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Lance Franklin
|Finger
|Test
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Eye
|TBC
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
After missing just one match, Franklin has progressed nicely and will be tested again later in the week to assess his availability to play Hawthorn next Monday. Papley trained "flat out" on Monday and Tuesday, but coach John Longmire says he'll need another full week to improve his fitness after a lengthy layoff. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Andrew Gaff
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|H&S protocols
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Jack Petruccelle
|H&S protocols
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Zane Trew
|Shin
|1 week
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
West Coast will hope to regain McGovern for Saturday's game away to Port Adelaide with the key defender due out of protocols on Thursday. Allen and Gaff are close to returning from injuries, but Eagles coach Adam Simpson said they were unlikely for round six. Petruccelle was back on the training track on Monday after time in protocols and will be available for selection, while Greg Clark successfully returned from a pre-season shoulder injury in the WAFL on the weekend. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dominic Bedendo
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|7-11 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|TBC
|Mitch Hannan
|Illness
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Jordon Sweet
|Concussion
|Test
|Laith Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 19, 2022
Early prognosis
Garcia was the latest addition to the Bulldogs' injury list after hurting his knee in the Good Friday win over the Kangaroos. He has avoided a second ACL knee injury but did jar it and is set to be sidelined for at least a month. Keath remains several weeks away from being available for the Dogs with his hamstring injury. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list