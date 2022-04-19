THE LATEST on Ollie Wines, Patrick Cripps, Jeremy McGovern and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round five.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Hinge Hip Test Andrew McPherson Hamstring Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Zac Taylor Thumb 3-4 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Crows skipper Sloane will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee in Saturday's win over Richmond. Hinge may come under consideration after being troubled by a hip issue last week and not being considered at either AFL or SANFL level in the end. McPherson also missed the weekend's SANFL game after experiencing hamstring tightness. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eric Hipwood Knee 6-8 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

With coach Chris Fagan confirming last week that Keidean Coleman would be available this weekend, Hipwood is the only one on the official Lions list. He's still on track for a return in mid-late May. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee 8-12 weeks Ed Curnow Knee 1-2 weeks Patrick Cripps Hamstring Test Josh Honey Knee Test Caleb Marchbank Knee 1-2 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Test Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will see how Cripps recovers at training this week before deciding on whether he takes on the Dockers on Saturday night. Honey should return through the VFL, while McDonald and McGovern remain unlikely for the time being. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Ribs Test Charlie Dean Foot 4-5 weeks Jamie Elliott Shoulder 8-10 weeks Jack Ginnivan Soreness Test Ash Johnson Hamstring 8 weeks Beau McCreery Hip Test Brody Mihocek H&S protocols Test Nathan Murphy Ankle 4 weeks Jordan Roughead Finger TBC Trey Ruscoe Plantaris 1 week Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Key defender Roughead is in doubt for Anzac Day after hurting his finger in the loss to Brisbane. The 31-year-old has endured a frustrating start to 2022, playing only one game after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of January. Mihocek, Ginnivan and McCreery are all in the mix after missing the trip to Queensland. Elliott is the major injury concern with the star forward set to miss at least the next two months after undergoing shoulder surgery last week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Kyle Langford Hamstring 4-6 weeks Zach Merrett Ankle 3-4 weeks Andrew Phillips Hamstring TBC Will Snelling Calf 3-4 weeks James Stewart Calf 2-3 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Patrick Voss Foot TBC Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers are set to again be without Stringer for Anzac Day, while Snelling, Merrett, Stewart and Phillips are also all going to miss the clash with their own concerns. Harrison Jones returned at VFL level last week and will be considered for AFL inclusion. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Back TBC Matthew Johnson Foot/ankle 4-5 weeks Lachie Schultz H&S protocols TBC Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Fremantle has few immediate issues except positive selection headaches, with small forward Schultz set to be available again for Saturday night's clash with Carlton. Caleb Serong and Alex Pearce both returned from injuries without issue in Sunday's win over Essendon. Dockers coach Justin Longmuir said last week Fyfe would be sidelined until shortly prior to the mid-season bye. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Shoulder TBC Jon Ceglar Foot 8-12 weeks Toby Conway Hip TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Flynn Kroeger Hip 1 week Sam Menegola Concussion Test Quinton Narkle Ankle Test Gary Rohan Back and hip 2-3 months Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Young key defender Henry was substituted out of the Easter Monday clash after someone stood on his foot. The 23-year-old had that foot operated on in January and is awaiting scans to see if there is any further damage. Bews hurt his shoulder in the loss to Hawthorn, while Cameron Guthrie battled through the game after copping a decent corked leg in the first half. The severity of those injuries will be determined in the coming days, given the timing of round five. Narkle missed the clash after hurting his ankle in round four and isn’t expected to be fit to face North Melbourne in Hobart. Rohan is still building his body up after an interrupted pre-season due to a back and hip issue. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Shoulder 2 weeks Mabior Chol Adductor Test Charlie Constable Concussion TBC Joel Jeffrey Ankle 2-3 weeks Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes were on Lukosius and Chol at Tuesday's session with both completing some running, but no team drills. The pair will be tested later in the week, but early indications are they are on track to be available. Bowes is closing in on a return following shoulder surgery, and will again take part in main training on Thursday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 12-16 weeks Isaac Cumming H&S protocols Test Brent Daniels Foot 2-4 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 8-10 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee 8-12 weeks Daniel Lloyd Shoulder 5-7 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring 1-2 weeks Zach Sproule Shoulder 2 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh worries for the Giants, which is something new in 2022. Cumming is due out of protocols this week and is expected to be available, while it's hoped Stone can rejoin main training and put his hand up for selection in the coming weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Foot Test Will Day Concussion Test Ben McEvoy Neck 10 weeks Ned Reeves Shoulder TBC Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Hawthorn is waiting to see the severity of Reeves' shoulder injury from the Easter Monday win over Geelong. The young ruckman dislocated his right shoulder in the opening quarter and has undergone scans. He may be available this weekend, but the Hawks are wary they might lose him for some time. With McEvoy sidelined with a neck injury, they might need to turn to Max Lynch who has endured a frustrating start to life at Waverley Park. The former Magpie has been in and out of concussion and health and safety protocols, before experiencing an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting over the weekend. Star forward Wingard has missed the past two games with a deep cork calf and is no certainty to be cleared to face Sydney in Launceston on Anzac Day, while Day is on track to pass concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Calf 1 week Blake Howes Foot 8-10 weeks Christian Salem Knee 3-5 weeks Daniel Turner Foot 2-4 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are close to regaining another premiership player, with Hibberd likely only a week away. Salem is still about a month away from returning, while first-year youngster Howes will undergo surgery this week and should miss a minimum of two months. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Aaron Hall Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jack Mahony Ankle Test Jared Polec Foot 5-6 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tarryn Thomas Internal bruising Test Cameron Zurhaar Concussion Test Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will regain Zurhaar from the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Thomas is an outside chance of returning. Mahony could still play, thanks to a nine-day break. Hall will likely miss the best part of a month. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dixon Ankle TBC Xavier Duursma Neck/shoulder Test Orazio Fantasia Knee 4-6 weeks Scott Lycett Shoulder 12 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee TBC Josh Sinn Groin 2-3 weeks Ollie Wines Heart TBC Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Port coach Ken Hinkley was cautiously optimistic Wines will be available to return in Saturday's home game against West Coast after a heart condition. The Power will be without Lycett who is set to undergo shoulder surgery and miss three months. Neither of Duursma or McKenzie played SANFL on the weekend, while skipper Tom Jonas picked up a knee knock in Sunday's loss to Carlton, but played on. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown H&S protocols 1-2 weeks Josh Caddy Hamstring 4-6 weeks Noah Cumberland Knee Test Dylan Grimes Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dustin Martin Personal TBC Hugo Ralpsmith Ribs 1-2 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Caddy is set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering what the Tigers are calling a "medium-term" hamstring injury in the VFL. Ralphsmith was subbed off after a fourth-quarter knock to the ribs, while youngster Brown is unavailable due to health and safety protocols – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Hunter Clark Shoulder 1-2 weeks Jarryn Geary Concussion Test Dan Hannebery Calf 5-7 weeks Jack Higgins Concussion Test Paddy Ryder Suspension Round seven Jimmy Webster H&S protocols Test Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones made a strong return in the VFL on Saturday in his first game since taking personal leave in March. The midfielder played a full game and could be ready to return to senior level. Billings and Clark are edging closer to a return from injuries suffered in the AAMI Community Series. Webster should be available for the trip to the nation's capital after missing the win over the Gold Coast after entering health and safety protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Hamstring TBC Lance Franklin Finger Test Tom Hickey Knee 4 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Eye TBC Tom Papley Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

After missing just one match, Franklin has progressed nicely and will be tested again later in the week to assess his availability to play Hawthorn next Monday. Papley trained "flat out" on Monday and Tuesday, but coach John Longmire says he'll need another full week to improve his fitness after a lengthy layoff. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 1-2 weeks Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin TBC Andrew Gaff Ankle 1-2 weeks Tom Joyce Ankle 3-4 weeks Jeremy McGovern H&S protocols TBC Nic Naitanui Knee 8-12 weeks Jack Petruccelle H&S protocols TBC Dom Sheed Ankle 4 weeks Zane Trew Shin 1 week Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast will hope to regain McGovern for Saturday's game away to Port Adelaide with the key defender due out of protocols on Thursday. Allen and Gaff are close to returning from injuries, but Eagles coach Adam Simpson said they were unlikely for round six. Petruccelle was back on the training track on Monday after time in protocols and will be available for selection, while Greg Clark successfully returned from a pre-season shoulder injury in the WAFL on the weekend. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dominic Bedendo Hand 1-2 weeks Josh Bruce Knee 7-11 weeks Sam Darcy Foot 5-7 weeks Riley Garcia Knee TBC Mitch Hannan Illness Test Jason Johannisen Calf 2-3 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 3-5 weeks Toby McLean Knee 9-11 weeks Jordon Sweet Concussion Test Laith Vandermeer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 19, 2022

Early prognosis

Garcia was the latest addition to the Bulldogs' injury list after hurting his knee in the Good Friday win over the Kangaroos. He has avoided a second ACL knee injury but did jar it and is set to be sidelined for at least a month. Keath remains several weeks away from being available for the Dogs with his hamstring injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list