Joel Smith and Steven May celebrate Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the 2021 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCKLESS Melbourne defender Joel Smith will undergo surgery after injuring his ankle in the Demons' win against Hawthorn.

Smith will miss between eight to 10 weeks after fracturing a bone on the inside of his ankle.

The 26-year-old has been playing a valuable role in Melbourne's injury-hit backline this year.

Smith was one of the hard-luck stories of the Demons' run to the 2021 premiership after hurting his hamstring in the first week of the finals before being ruled out for the preliminary final.

Melbourne defender Joel Smith is tackled by Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fellow defender Michael Hibberd has suffered a minor setback as the veteran attempts to overcome a persistent calf injury.

Hibberd has not played an AFL game since last year's Grand Final and will have to wait a bit longer to feature at VFL level for the Demons.

Melbourne are gunning for a 15th straight win when they play fellow top-four side St Kilda at the MCG on Sunday.