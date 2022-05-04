GEELONG star Patrick Dangerfield is fully fit and will return for the clash with Greater Western Sydney after sitting out two games with bleeding in his calf, coach Chris Scott says.

The veteran midfielder missed matches against North Melbourne and Fremantle when he was unable to complete the required amount of training.

The Cats will welcome him back to face the Giants in Canberra on Saturday.

"It's clear that he's an important player in our team," Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

"We think he's ready to play whatever role he and we choose.

Patrick Dangerfield breaks away for Geelong against Essendon, R1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"If we thought that he had to come in and play limited minutes in the midfield or more forward because of his body, then that's a good cue that he's not quite right to perform."

Dangerfield started the season with a scintillating best-on-ground performance against Essendon and was influential in a come-from-behind win against Collingwood in round three.

But the 2016 Brownlow medallist tweaked his calf against Brisbane in round four and then copped a cork in the same spot the following week, which caused the bleeding.

"We're pursuing a policy, particularly with our more experienced players, that we get them in a position through their training that they're ready to come in and perform at their best," Scott said.

"Pat, over a period of weeks with a couple of quite serious corks, just wasn't able to train.

"He was playing under duress and it made it clearer for us that the right decision for him, and for the team longer term, was to get that right and come back in when he's ready to play really well, which we think is this week."

Geelong still has a query over ruckman Rhys Stanley after he rolled an ankle during last week's home loss to Fremantle.

Geelong ruckman Rhys Stanley is tackled by Darcy Tucker of Fremantle in R7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Esava Ratugolea is fit to return from his ankle injury and shapes as a logical replacement to potentially form a ruck pairing with Mark Blicavs.

Quinton Narkle has also recovered from an ankle but is no certainty to be selected in the senior side.

The Cats need to replace Max Holmes, who has undergone surgery to repair a syndesmosis injury.

Having lost at its Kardinia Park fortress last week, Geelong is under pressure to bounce back on the road against a rejuvenated GWS.

The Giants won just one of their opening six games but snapped a three-match losing streak by thumping Adelaide in round seven.

"The key to being a really good team is the capacity to play well against anyone anywhere," Scott said.

"It just happens that GWS this week in Canberra looks to be a little bit of a different proposition to what it might have been a month or so ago."