MELBOURNE has dropped key forward Sam Weideman for Sunday's clash against St Kilda at the MCG, as the Demons continues to tinker with its forward mix in 2022.

The Demons have omitted three other players – Luke Dunstan, Toby Bedford and Jake Melksham – to make room for a wave of players returning from health and safety protocols.

After playing only five games in 2021, Weideman has shown he can play a role this season by kicking nine goals across the past five weeks, including four against Essendon and three against Richmond.

But returning senior coach Simon Goodwin has reverted to the setup that helped end a 57-year drought last September, with Ben Brown and Tom McDonald the two keys in attack.

St Kilda will welcome back star midfielder Zak Jones for the first time this season after the former Swan took a leave of absence earlier in the year.

Zak Jones at St Kilda training on May 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brett Ratten has made two changes to the side that lost to Port Adelaide by a point in Cairns last weekend, with Rowan Marshall also returning from a corked quad.

First-year midfielder Marcus Windhager has been squeezed out of the Saints' 22 after playing the past four games following his debut in round four.

Carlton coach Michael Voss has regained gun playmaker Zac Williams for Sunday's clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

Adelaide made a statement by dropping 2017 Malcolm Blight medallist Matt Crouch on Thursday night, with Brodie Smith and Ned McHenry ruled out due to concussion.

Will Hamill and Mitch Hinge have been locked in to make the trip across to Melbourne this weekend.

West Coast has been forced to make eight changes ahead of a brutal clash against premiership fancies Brisbane on Saturday night.

With four players entering health and safety protocols – Jackson Nelson, Greg Clark, Alex Witherden and Luke Strnadica – three others injured and Hugh Dixon omitted, the Eagles have called on South Fremantle midfielder Jake Florenca to make his debut, becoming the fifth top-up player to represent West Coast across the first eight rounds.

Stand-in coach Matthew Knights has named three other top-up players as emergencies in Declan Mountford, Angus Schumacher and Logan Young.

Brisbane has made two changes ahead of the clash at the Gabba, with gun defender Darcy Gardiner entering health and safety protocols and joining Joe Daniher on the sidlines.

Chris Fagan has recalled Ryan Lester and Jack Payne, following strong form in the VFL.

Friday, May 6

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In:

Out: K.Farrell (H&S protocols)

Last week's sub: X.Duursma (replaced M.Georgiades)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Khamis, A.Scott

Out: M.Wallis (foot), M.Bontempelli (managed), J.Schache (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Schache (replaced M.Wallis)

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, H.Chapman, L.Henry, J.Amiss, S.Darcy

Out: G.Logue (HS protocol), B.Acres (HS protocol), T.Colyer (HS protocol), R.Lobb (HS protocol), L.Meek (HS protocol), M.Frederick (HS protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, B.McKay, J.Anderson

Out: J.Mahony (omitted), N.Larkey (suspension), A.Bonar (hamstring), M.Bergman (shoulder)

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced M.Bergman in the second quarter)

Saturday, May 7

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, T.Cotchin, M.Pickett, R.Mansell

Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), S.Stack (omitted), D.Prestia (illness), N.Vlastuin (illness)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (replaced D.Prestia in the third quarter)

COLLINGWOOD

In: O.Henry, T.Bianco

Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Madgen (omitted), R.McInnes (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.McInnes (unused)

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: P.McCartin, L.McDonald

Out: H.Cunningham (abdominal), S.Reid (omitted), J.Bell (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (replaced H.Cunningham in the fourth quarter)

GOLD COAST

In: R.Thompson, W.Powell

Out: A.Davies (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Sharp (injured)

Last week's sub: J.Sharp (replaced C.Budarick in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: None

Out: M.de Boer (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.de Boer (unused)

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, C.Stephens, F.Evans, Q.Narkle

Out: O.Dempsey (omitted), J.Selwood (quad), M.Holmes (ankle), S.Higgins (injured), L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced M.Holmes in the second quarter)

Essendon v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Hind, N.Bryan

Out: J.Stringer (hamstring), N.Cox (ankle), K.Baldwin (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Shiel (replaced N.Cox)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Ward, H.Morrison, D.Grainger-Barras

Out: L.Shiels (managed), C.Nash (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), D.Howe (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced C.Nash in fourth quarter)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester, J.Payne

Out: D.Gardiner (HS protocol), J.Daniher (injured), J.Madden (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Madden (replaced J.Daniher at half-time)

WEST COAST

In: J.Rotham, T.Barrass, L.Foley, J.Jones, I.Winder, C.Jamieson, J.Florenca

Out: H.Dixon (omitted), W.Rioli (injured), L.Shuey (injured), X.O'Neill (injured), L.Strnadica (HS protocol), J.Nelson (HS protocol), G.Clark (HS protocol), A.Witherden (HS protocol)

Last week's sub: A.Gaff (replaced W.Rioli at half-time)

Sunday, May 8

Melbourne v St Kilda at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty, L.Jackson, A.Neal-Bullen, T.Sparrow, K.Pickett

Out: J.Melksham (omitted), T.Bedford (omitted), L.Dunstan (omitted), S.Weideman (omitted), J.Smith (injured), K.Chandler (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (replaced J.Smith at three-quarter time)

ST KILDA

In: R.Marshall, Z.Jones

Out: T.Campbell (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Lienert (unused)

Carlton v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Z.Williams

Out: L.Stocker (Suspension), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (replaced L.Stocker in the fourth quarter)

ADELAIDE

In: W.Hamill, M.Hinge

Out: B.Smith (concussion), N.McHenry (concussion), M.Crouch (omitted)

Last week's sub: H.Schoenberg (replaced B.Smith)