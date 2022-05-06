West Coast coach Adam Simpson during the clash against Port Adelaide in round six on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FURIOUS West Coast coach Adam Simpson has slammed the actions of some players who attended a Leederville nightclub last weekend.

The club is continuing to investigate the matcher after photos emerged of players at a popular nightclub the day after the Eagles' 109-point loss to Richmond.

Coach Adam Simpson, who is in quarantine under the AFL's health and safety protocols, said: "I am furious and disappointed with the actions of these players."

In a statement, the club also said it's "devastated that some players opted to go out publicly as they have done" given the current environment and COVID-19 cases in Perth.

"The club has gone to great lengths in educating the players around the need to adhere to club guidelines and it is beyond disappointing that they have put themselves in this situation," the statement read.

"It is particularly disheartening given the strain on player availability at this stage of the season.

"At the earliest opportunity the club will meet with the players concerned."

The Eagles are dealing with mass player unavailability and will likely call on top-up players for Saturday night's clash against Brisbane.

They could have as few as 20 AFL-listed players available for the game, pending their final captain's run on Friday, with a 26-member squad arriving in Brisbane on Friday.